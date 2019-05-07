MASSACHUSETTS
3rd parent pleads guilty in admissions scandal
BOSTON — A California executive who pleaded guilty to charges that he paid $400,000 in bribes to get his son into Georgetown University has been fired.
Stephen Semprevivo pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston federal court. He is the third parent to plead guilty in the vast college admissions bribery scheme.
Authorities say Semprevivo gave $400,000 to an admissions consultant who paid off then-Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst for pretending Semprevivo’s son was a team recruit.
Ernst has pleaded not guilty to accepting $2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as recruits.
Semprevivo was an executive at Agoura Hills-based Cydcor, which provides companies with outsourced sales teams.
Diocese criticized for not listing accused priests
BOSTON — A lawyer representing victims of clergy sex abuse criticized the Archdiocese of Boston on Tuesday for not listing on its website the names of several priests who have faced accusations, including five clerics who are dead.
Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who has represented hundreds of victims, said by not publicly naming the priests, the diocese has shown it has “lost the ability to understand the need to protect children and help victims try to heal.”
“The Archdiocese of Boston and the Catholic Church have lost their moral compass and need to find it quickly for the sake of children,” Garabedian said in emailed statement.
The archdiocese said in an emailed statement that it immediately reported all allegations to law enforcement when it received them and that it has been consistent with its policy about which accused priests it publicly lists online.
The archdiocese said five of the priests died before allegations against them were received, meaning they were not added to the list, as is the archdiocese’s policy.
CALIFORNIA
Judge orders PG&E board to tour Paradise
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered board members of Pacific Gas & Electric to tour the Northern California town of Paradise, which was leveled by a wildfire that may have been caused by the utility’s equipment.
The judge ordered the tour as part of the utility’s punishment for violating its felony probation terms, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.
PG&E was convicted and placed on felony probation after one of its natural gas pipes exploded in 2010 killing eight people in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno.
MONTANA
US to finish Keystone enviromental review
BILLINGS — U.S. government attorneys say the Trump administration plans to finish a new environmental review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada even if a federal appeals court throws out a lawsuit that blocked the project.
President Trump issued a new permit for the $8 billion pipeline last month.
In court filings on Tuesday, government attorneys said it is “undisputed” that Trump’s permit is not subject to two major environmental laws — the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act.
Nevertheless, the attorneys say the State Department will complete an environmental study ordered by a federal judge in Montana in November.
The long-delayed line would carry up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily from Canada to Nebraska.
NEW YORK
Officials say NYC measles cases now 466
NEW YORK — The number of measles cases in New York City has reached 466 since the outbreak began in October.
The city’s health department said Tuesday that 43 new cases were recorded since it last reported figures in April.
The new cases include two public school students who do not identify as members of the Orthodox Jewish community, but had religious exemptions that allowed them to attend school without being vaccinated.
FLORIDA
Man arrested over obscene sticker on car
MIAMI — A Florida man who was jailed after refusing to remove what authorities called an obscene sticker from his vehicle’s window said Tuesday that he is fighting the charges and will defend his constitutional right to free speech.
Dillon Shane Webb, 23, was arrested Sunday and charged with misdemeanor counts of violating Florida’s obscenity law and resisting an officer without violence, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office report said.
Webb told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that he plans to file a wrongful arrest lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.
“I’m tired of police forces thinking they are above the Constitution, the Bill of Rights,” Webb said.
A deputy stopped Webb in Lake City because of a vehicle sticker crudely describing a sexual appetite, the sheriff’s report said.
Authorities: Woman pulls gator from yoga pants
PUNTA GORDA — Sheriff’s officials say a Florida woman pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop.
The Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup truck Monday afternoon after it ran a stop sign and 22-year-old driver Michael Clemons told him he and his 25-year-old passenger Ariel Machan-Le Quire were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass. He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck.
When the deputy found 41 3-stripe turtles in the woman’s backpack, he asked if she had anything else. She pulled the 1-foot gator from her yoga pants.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission took over the investigation.
