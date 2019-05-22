CALIFORNIA
Gun buyer in attack to pull plea
RIVERSIDE — The man accused of buying the rifles a husband and wife used to kill 14 people in the San Bernardino terrorist attack in 2015 will ask to withdraw his guilty plea.
Enrique Marquez's lawyer submitted papers Wednesday with the federal court in Riverside saying his client will file a motion under seal to withdraw a 2017 guilty plea to providing material support to terrorists.
Prosecutors are expected to challenge the request.
Authorities say Marquez acknowledged buying the semi-automatic rifles that Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik used to attack a gathering of San Bernardino County employees. The couple later died in a firefight.
Driver saved after car plunges down cliff
NAPA — Northern California rescuers pulled a woman from a car that plunged 450 feet down a cliff.
The car was prevented from falling another 800 feet when it hit a tree Tuesday in Napa.
A California Highway Patrol flight officer and paramedic tells the Napa Valley Register it was fortunate a bicyclist witnessed the plunge off the remote road because otherwise it's likely no one would have spotted the wreck on the wooded mountainside.
The cyclist called 911 and climbed down the slope to reach the 20-year-old victim. A helicopter lowered paramedics through a narrow gap in the tree cover, removed the car's windshield and hoisted the woman out.
The newspaper reported that Karla Hernandez-Zambrano suffered major unspecified injuries and was in stable condition in a hospital.
NEW YORK
Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels
NEW YORK — Michael Avenatti, the attorney who rocketed to fame through his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in her battles with President Trump, was charged Wednesday with ripping her off.
Federal prosecutors in New York City say Avenatti used a doctored document to divert about $300,000 that Daniels was supposed to get from a book deal, then used the money for personal and business expenses. Only half of that money was paid back, prosecutors said.
Daniels isn't named in the court filing, but the details of the case, including the date her book was released, make it clear that she is the client involved.
Avenatti denied the allegations on Twitter.
"No monies relating to Ms. Daniels were ever misappropriated or mishandled. She received millions of dollars worth of legal services and we spent huge sums in expenses. She directly paid only $100.00 for all that she received. I look forward to a jury hearing the evidence," he wrote.
The charges pile on top of previous allegations of legal misconduct by Avenatti, who represented Daniels when she sued to be released from a nondisclosure agreement involving an alleged tryst with Trump.
TENNESSEE
Troubled cemetery to reopen on limited basis
MEMPHIS — A Tennessee cemetery where hundreds of burials were mishandled is reopening on a limited basis five years after it was shut down.
Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance said Wednesday that Galilee Memorial Gardens in the Memphis suburb of Bartlett will now be open on holidays and weekends, starting Saturday.
Investigations have revealed that the cemetery's owners misplaced hundreds of bodies, buried multiple cadavers in the same grave, and crushed caskets to fit them into single plots for years. Many people can't find their relatives' graves.
Galilee continued to perform burials after its registration expired. The cemetery was closed in 2014. Owner Jemar Lambert received 10 years' probation in a plea deal with prosecutors for his role in the mishandling of burials.
ALABAMA
Singer Williams offering $6,000 for missing shotgun
CULLMAN — Country music star Hank Williams Jr. is offering a $6,000 reward for his grandfather's missing shotgun.
The singer known for hits including "Family Tradition" has posted a letter online saying he spent time growing up in south Alabama with his grandfather.
The letter says he can't locate the man's old Remington Model 11-48 shotgun, which he wants to pass on.
An attorney for Williams, Steve Smith, says the gun is believed to be lost, not stolen. The reward is being offered with no questions asked.
Williams sang about the man who owned the shotgun in his 1973 song "Grandpa Shepherd."
The Associated Press