new york
Garner case looms over de Blasio’s candidacy
NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s relationship with New York City’s police force was destined to be rocky.
He took office as a police reformer, promising to overhaul how the city’s 36,000 officers interacted with the public — especially people of color.
But it was de Blasio’s handling of the 2014 police chokehold death of Eric Garner that permanently poisoned his standing with officers and many of the activists who helped get him elected.
Now, the end of the police disciplinary process is coinciding with de Blasio’s run for the Democratic presidential nomination, and he’s facing questions and a fair amount of criticism on the national stage about the case.
De Blasio was interrupted at Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate by chants encouraging the firing of the officer. Two days later, an administrative judge recommended the police department do just that.
Man reunites with $23,000 he threw out
EUREKA — A man who accidentally tossed $23,000 into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday after a worker at a recycling facility in Northern California spotted a shoebox stuffed with money. When the man from Ashland, Oregon, realized his mistake on Thursday, the recycling bin had already been emptied into a truck bound for the Recology sorting facility in Humboldt County.
The facility’s general manager told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat most of the recyclables from the truck had been sorted by the time the man contacted Recology. Workers were nonetheless told to be on the lookout for the box.
Someone spotted the box down the sorting line Friday and recovered all but $320. The money somehow stayed in the box during the 200-mile trip to the facility.
florida
2 people bitten by sharks minutes apart
NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Authorities say two people were bitten by sharks minutes apart at the same Florida beach.
Volusia County Beach safety officials told news outlets the two bites occurred Saturday afternoon at New Smyrna Beach.
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was bitten on the left hand and wrist, which required her to receive stitches. A short time later, a 21-year-old man was bitten on his right foot and was treated at the scene. Neither bite was life-threatening
.
ohio
Bank robber’s note included his name
CLEVELAND — Investigators say a Cleveland bank robber made their job much easier because his note demanding money was written on the back side of a document bearing his name and address.
FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson told WJW-TV the stunned teller who was handed the note last Monday looked at both sides and realized it was a document from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Anderson said the teller addressed the man by his first name, gave him the money and then notified law enforcement officers.
Authorities used surveillance footage and the information from the document to identify the 54-year-old suspect. They said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Hawaii
Tropical Storm Flossie is still losing strength
HONOLULU — Tropical Storm Flossie continues to weaken as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands from the east, officials said.
Flossie remained a tropical storm as of 11 a.m. Sunday, when it was about 635 miles east-southeast of Honolulu, news organizations reported Sunday.
Flossie was expected to “move very close” to the islands but then pass the state late Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said
.
California
‘Saturday Night Live’ lighting director dies
LOS ANGELES — NBC says Emmy-winning lighting director Phil Hymes has died. He was 96.
NBC said Hymes died of complications from cancer at a New York City hospital on July 29.
His early TV credits included “Your Hit Parade” and “The Steve Allen Show,” and he joined “Saturday Night Live” in 1976.
His survivors include his three children.
The Associated Press