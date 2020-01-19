Around the Nation

Florida
SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in test
CAPE CANAVERAL — SpaceX completed the last big test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts in the next few months, mimicking an emergency escape shortly after liftoff Sunday.
No one was aboard for the wild ride in the skies above Cape Canaveral, just two mannequins.
The nine-minute flight ended with the Dragon crew capsule parachuting safely into the Atlantic, after separating and speeding away from the exploding rocket.
“I’m super fired up,” Elon Musk, the company’s founder and chief executive, told reporters. “It’s just going to be wonderful to get astronauts back into orbit from American soil after almost a decade of not being able to do so. That’s just super exciting.”
Kansas
4.5 magnitude earthquake is reported
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A small earthquake was reported in southern Kansas on Sunday.
The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 2 miles southwest of Hutchinson shortly after 1 p.m. The service had initially reported that it was a magnitude 4.4 earthquake, but later upgraded it. No damage was immediately reported.
The earthquake happened near where several others have happened before in Reno County, The Hutchinson News reported.
Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. The number of quakes began tampering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted.
Hawaii
Gunman being sought for shooting police
HONOLULU — Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, authorities said.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.
The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.
A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle
The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes. No arrests have been made.
Texas
18-year-old shot at basketball game dies
An 18-year-old who was shot duing a high school basketball game in Dallas died from his injuries, police say.
A police news release said Marc Strickland died Friday at a hospital. He was shot Jan. 11 shooting inside a gymnasium during a game between Kimball and South Oak Cliff high schools.
A 15-year-old boy who was charged with aggravated assault after surrendering to police the day after the shooting will now face a murder charge, police said.
The shooting occurred during a fight near a concession stand, according to police. Teenagers were being escorted out of the gym when the gunfire began.
Police said a school district police officer was grazed by a bullet, but not seriously injured.
Missouri
Couple for nearly 65 years die together
ARNOLD — A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at a St. Louis-area nursing home.
Jack and Harriet Morrison’s beds were placed next to each other in their final hours, allowing them to hold hands, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Eighty-six-year-old Jack died first. Harriett, who was 83, died later on Jan. 11.
“I’m sad. But I know they’re at peace and they’re back together,” said Sue Wagener, a niece raised by the Morrisons. “It truly was a love story for the books.”
The couple went on their first date on Halloween of 1955. “They went to a little diner and never separated from that day on,” Wagener said.
Wire report