Around the nation

Texas
Suspect in killing of protesters listed in ‘hero’ assignment
DALLAS — A Dallas school district is investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The writing assignment also listed Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the protesters Rittenhouse is accused of killing; along with Mahatma Gandhi, César Chávez, Malcolm X and George Floyd. The teacher misspelled Gandhi and Malcolm X.
The Dallas Independent School District did not release the name of the W. T. White High School teacher who assigned the report. The teacher whose name was listed on the assignment did not immediately return KTVT-TV’s request for comment.
Florida
Half million homes are gay marriages 5 years after ruling
ORLANDO — Five years after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriages around the U.S., more than a half million households are made up of married same-sex couples, according to figures the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.
Since 2014, the year before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same sex marriages, the number of married same-sex households has increased by almost 70%, rising to 568,110 couples in 2019, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Of the 980,000 same-sex couple households reported in 2019, 58% were married couples and 42% were unmarried partners, the survey showed.
There were slightly more female couple households than male couple households.
The survey revealed noticeable economic differences between male couples and female couples, as well as same-sex couples and opposite-sex couples.
Wisconsin
Shooting outside Wisconsin apartments leaves 4 hurt
MADISON — A man who lives in a senior apartment complex in a small Wisconsin town opened fire on three fellow residents before apparently shooting himself, authorities said Thursday.
All four were airlifted to trauma centers following the shooting Wednesday evening outside Spring Glen Apartments in Mayville. They all are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said. That agency is assisting Mayville police with an investigation.
The department said Thursday afternoon that the shooter, a 72-year-old white man, knew the other three people. He approached them in the apartment complex’s parking lot brandishing a gun, and an argument ensued. The department did not offer any details about the argument. At some point the man opened fire and then shot himself, the DOJ said.
The victims were two white women, ages 53 and 64, and a 67-year-old Asian American man. The DOJ did not identify the shooter or the victims by name.
South Carolina
Mom gets 30 years for killing baby and leaving body in trash
EDGEFIELD — A Florida woman who killed her 6-month-old son in South Carolina because she was angry when the child’s father wouldn’t answer her texts or phone calls was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday.
Vernita Lashon Jones told police she suffocated her son, Anthony Frost, and then dumped the baby’s body in a trash bin behind an apartment in Johnston. The child’s remains were found in a Greenville County landfill in November 2018, prosecutors said.
Jones, 27, pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse in Edgefield County, The Aiken Standard reported.
She faced 30 years to life in prison, but her attorney asked for leniency, saying Jones suffered from mental illness and was considering killing her son and herself but did not take enough pills combined with alcohol.
“She was essentially born a crack baby, was raped, abandoned and had a string of bad boyfriends. We ask the court for whatever mercy the court seems fit to give,” public defender Bennett Casto said.
Wire reports
