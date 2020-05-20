Around the Nation

Maryland
Stolen baby goat is reunited with owners
BALTIMORE — A stolen baby goat was returned home to its community garden in Baltimore late Tuesday night, police said.
Baltimore police were notified just before 10 p.m. that the young Nigerian Dwarf goat named Ed had been “anonymously returned” to his owners, according to a statement from the department.
Ed was reported missing from the Filbert Street Garden on Monday night. His caretakers alleged in a Facebook post that two teenagers tore through a fence, cut off a lock and broke into a barn to steal the animal, which weighs just 20 pounds and depends on his mother’s milk to survive.
Mississippi
Governor is pranked in shout-out to grads
JACKSON — This one slipped through the cracks.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves asked people to submit names of high school seniors so he could read them aloud on a webcast — a recognition for teenagers who are missing traditional graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On a Facebook live session Saturday, Reeves started reading the names of graduates from Florence High School, his alma mater, when he came to one his staff now assumes someone submitted as a prank. The 45-year-old Republican governor read it, paused briefly and kept going.
A video clip became the butt of jokes on Twitter, and the governor handled it with good humor.
“Harry’s submitter has a bright future as a Simpson’s writer!” Reeves tweeted, also noting that he would be back online reading more graduates’ names: “Maybe even Ben — the pride of the Dover family.”
Massachusetts
2 accused of smuggling boss out of Japan in box
A former Green Beret and his son were arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts on charges they smuggled Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box while he awaited trial there on financial misconduct charges.
Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old former Green Beret and private security specialist, and Peter Taylor, 27, are wanted by Japan on charges they helped Ghosn escape the country in December after he was released on bail.
The Taylors were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Harvard. They appeared before a federal judge from jail via videoconference, wearing orange jumpsuits and tan face coverings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hassink said Japan plans “as quickly as possible” to submit a formal request to extradite the Taylors.
Michigan
Amid accusations, doctor gives up license
DETROIT — A Detroit-area doctor accused of misdiagnosing epilepsy in more than 200 children surrendered his medical license and agreed to pay a $5,000 penalty under a settlement accepted Wednesday by state regulators.
“A great day for patients that was long overdue,” said attorney Brian McKeen, who has won two trials so far over Dr. Yasser Awaad’s treatment of children.
A disciplinary panel at the Michigan Board of Medicine accepted the agreement during a meeting held by video conference. There was no immediate response from Awaad’s attorney to a request for comment.
Florida
NASA prepares for first home launch in decade
CAPE CANAVERAL — The two astronauts who will end a nine-year launch drought for NASA flew to Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, exactly one week before their historic SpaceX flight.
It will be the first time a private company, rather than a national government, sends astronauts into orbit.
NASA test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken departed Houston aboard one of the space agency’s jet planes.
They’re scheduled to blast off next Wednesday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, bound for the International Space Station. They’ll soar from the same pad where Atlantis closed out the space shuttle program in 2011, the last home launch for NASA astronauts.
