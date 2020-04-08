Around the Nation

New Jersey
Primary delayed to July due to pandemic
TRENTON — New Jersey pushed back its primary to July 7 from June 2 because of the coronavrius pandemic under an executive order Gov. Phil Murphy signed on Wednesday.
Preparing for a June primary at the potential head of the COVID-19 emergency could hurt election officials’ ability to prepare, the order states.
Murphy said he’s not taking a mail-in ballot only election off the table but hasn’t decided. He specifically cited Wisconsin, where a primary went forward despite the health threat.
New Jersey residents should not have to choose between their right to vote and their personal health, Murphy said.
Florida
Zoo shows off clouded leopard kittens
MIAMI — Providing exactly what’s needed in these trying times, Zoo Miami has shared images of two clouded leopard cubs.
The male and female have been secluded in a den with their mother, Serai, since their Feb. 11 birth so that they could properly bond while avoiding external stress, according to a news release from the South Florida zoo.
Zookeepers took the kittens Tuesday to check their development and give them their initial vaccines. Both offspring appear to be thriving, and the mother continues to be attentive and nursing them on a regular basis, officials said.
Arkansas
University student injured in campus shooting
JONESBORO — Arkansas State University was placed on lockdown for several hours after a student was shot in the leg early Wednesday in the parking lot of a campus apartment complex, officials said.
University police issued a shelter-in-place warning following the shooting, then lifted it at about 5 a.m., Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said in a letter to students, faculty and staff.
A student was shot in the leg “by an unknown assailant,” the chancellor said. The student is being treated for an injury that isn’t considered life-threatening, he said.
Colorado
Girl who inspired Charlotte’s Web marijuana oil dies
COLORADO SPRINGS — A girl with a rare form of epilepsy whose recovery inspired the name of a medical marijuana oil that drew families of children with similar health problems to Colorado for treatment has died, according to the nonprofit organization founded by her mother.
No cause of death was given for Charlotte Figi, 13, in the Facebook announcement from the non-profit group Realm of Caring.
At age 5, Charlotte suffered as many as 300 grand mal seizures a week, used a wheelchair, went into repeated cardiac arrest and could barely speak.
With doctors out of ideas, her mother Paige Figi began calling medical marijuana shops. Her symptoms largely disappeared after she began taking an oil infused with a strain of marijuana with low THC, the drug’s psychoactive ingredient.
The oil’s name was changed to Charlotte’s Web.
