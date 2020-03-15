Around the nation

Alaska
Musher takes lead in Iditarod as finish nears
ANCHORAGE — Deep snow is slowing down mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but the leader has a secret for dealing with the difficult conditions.
“I’ve been training with 120 pounds of concrete and all the gear in the sled,” Thomas Waerner, 46, told a camera crew from the Iditarod Insider as he was preparing his sled to leave a checkpoint outside the Alaska community of Kaltag late Saturday.
The race is continuing, but officials have urged fans not to fly to watch the finish, especially those from outside Alaska. The winner is expected in the Bering Sea community of Nome sometime this week.
Most public buildings in Nome have been closed to try to protect against the virus, and post-race activities like the musher’s banquet have been postponed.
New York
Ticket sales have lowest turnout in 20 years
NEW YORK — Ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at North American movie theaters as the coronavirus pandemic led to one of Hollywood’s worst weekends at the box office.
Receipts totaled about $55.3 million in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Not since 2000 has weekend box office revenue been so low, according to data firm Comscore, when $54.5 million in tickets were sold on a quiet September weekend. More people went to the movies the weekend after Sept. 11, 2001.
Disney’s latest release from Pixar, “Onward,” remained the top film, earning $10.5 million in its second weekend. The Christian romance “I Still Believe” from Lionsgate brought in $9.5 million. Sony’s comic-book adaptation “Bloodshot,” with Vin Diesel, grossed an estimated $9.3 million in its debut. The Blumhouse horror satire “The Hunt” opened with $5.3 million.
Governor: schools to close to fight virus
NEW YORK — New York City will close the nation’s largest public school system on Monday, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision to close schools through at least April 20 and possibly for the school year, following a growing number of school closures in communities and entire states around the country and mounting pressure in New York from residents, City Council members and others.
The mayor called it a “very troubling moment, a moment when I’m just distraught at having to take this action, but I became convinced over the course of today that there is no other choice.”
He also announced that there were now five deaths in New York and that he was ordering the end of elective surgeries.
The shutdown affects the city’s nearly 1,900 public schools. Many private schools already have closed.
Academy of Country Music postpones show
NEW YORK — The show won’t go on for the Academy of Country Music, after all.
The academy said Sunday that it was postponing its annual awards show, which was to be held April 5 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas and televised on CBS, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan now is to hold the show in September, at a date and venue to be determined.
The academy “went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on,” said Damon Whiteside, academy CEO. The decision to postpone came after “constant conversations” with everyone involved, he said.
It’s the latest in a wave of events that were due to draw big audiences to fall by the wayside, given health advice for people to keep their social distance to avoid transmission.
Maine
State’s 200th birthday zapped by virus
AUGUSTA — Mainers have a special bond with Massachusetts that’s friendly for the most part. What Mainer doesn’t love the Boston Red Sox, after all?
But it wasn’t always so. Maine became a state by splitting from Massachusetts, gaining independence 200 years ago at a time when residents were smarting over Massachusetts’ decision not to defend the Maine territory in the War of 1812.
The state marked the bicentennial of Maine’s liberation from Massachusetts on March 15, 1820 — but without a birthday party.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the state’s bicentennial committee to postpone Sunday’s celebration in Augusta that was supposed to kick off activities that will continue through the year, including plans for a big parade in May and the arrival of tall ships in late June.
Illinois
Governor shuts down bars, restaurants
The governor of Illinois on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants in his state to close amid the threat of the new coronavirus, and officials elsewhere in the country said they were considering similar restrictions after revelers ignored warnings against attending large gatherings.
“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”
The Democratic governor said he had tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone’s good judgment to stay home, to avoid bars, and not congregate in crowds.
He added that it is unfortunate that many people didn’t take that seriously.
The order takes effect Monday night and will last through March 30.
Wire reports