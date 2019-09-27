Florida
State won’t host permanent site for unaccompanied migrant kids
ORLANDO — A U.S. congresswoman who represents central Florida says the region is no longer being considered for a permanent shelter for unaccompanied minors who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.
Democratic Rep. Val Demings announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had told her about the decision.
Federal officials say the permanent sites will minimize the need for unlicensed temporary detention centers. While Florida is off the list, Demings says the search has moved on to Texas and Arizona.
Indiana
Trooper performs Heimlich to save choking 5-year-old
PERRYSBURG — A state trooper is being credited with saving a 5-year-old boy who began choking as his family was returning from vacation.
State police say Trooper Ben Reason was on duty when he heard a dispatch call about an unconscious boy along a nearby stretch of U.S. 31 in Miami County. Reason arrived 30 seconds later and found Maddox Gates of Marietta, Georgia, being held by his mother inside the family’s stopped minivan.
Reason performed the Heimlich maneuver and the boy expelled an item from his throat
.
California
Official: Exam doesn’t find cause of boat fire that killed 34
LOS ANGELES — Federal investigators who examined the burned-out wreckage of a scuba diving boat have not been able to determine what ignited a fire that killed 34 people off the California coast, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Teams from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives left after spending two weeks reviewing what remains of the Conception, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation.
Parts of the vessel have been sent to labs for additional testing, said the official, who was not authorized to release the information publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. There is no indication anyone intentionally set the Sept. 2 fire.
District of Columbia
House rebukes Trump on funding
for fence, but veto is a certainty
WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House made a second attempt Friday to overturn President Trump’s use of emergency powers to raid military base projects such as schools and target ranges to pay for his long-promised border fence.
The 236-174 vote sent the legislation to Trump, who is sure to veto it just as he killed a similar measure in March.
The Senate passed the measure last week with about a dozen veteran Republican lawmakers rebuking Trump.
The Associated Press