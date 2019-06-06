LOUISIANA
‘Dr. John,’ New Orleans musician, dies at 77
NEW ORLEANS — Dr. John, the New Orleans musician who blended black and white musical styles with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl, died Thursday, his family said. He was 77.
In a statement released through his publicist, the family said Dr. John, who was born Mac Rebennack, died “toward the break of day” of a heart attack. They did not say where he died or give other details.
His spooky 1968 debut “Gris-Gris” combined rhythm ’n’ blues with psychedelic rock and startled listeners with its sinister implications of other-worldly magic. He later had a Top 10 hit with “Right Place, Wrong Time,” collaborated with numerous top-tier rockers, won multiple Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
WASHINGTON
Copter crew rescues 4 by Mt. Rainier summit
SEATTLE — A helicopter crew has rescued four climbers from near the summit of Mount Rainier after they had been stranded on the Cascade Mountain peak in Washington for several days.
The climbers were suffering from exposure and were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the National Park Service said in a statement.
Rescuers in the park’s helicopter took advantage Thursday morning of a break in bad weather that had stymied earlier attempts to reach the climbers. They were taken off the mountain in two groups and all were off the upper mountain just after 10 a.m. Thursday, officials said.
The climbers, all in their 30s, were being assessed in the emergency department Thursday afternoon, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. All were awake and alert, and none had life-threatening injuries, she said.
The climbers, who began their ascent on Friday, include Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy of Portland, Oregon; Vasily Aushev and Kostya “Constantine” Toporov of New York City; and Ruslan Khasbulatov of Jersey City, New Jersey. At least two of them have been described by family as experienced climbers, park officials said.
NORTH CAROLINA
Water rescue team saves boy on toy raft
OAK ISLAND — A volunteer water rescue team saved an 8-year-old boy who floated away from the North Carolina coast on a raft shaped like a unicorn.
News outlets report that the Ohio boy was at the beach on Oak Island on Monday when a gust of wind blew the raft nearly half a mile out to sea. Volunteers with Oak Island Water Rescue say the unicorn float acted as a sail, which caused it to move too fast for the boy to stop.
NEVADA
Las Vegas announces Amsterdam flights
LAS VEGAS — Officials in Las Vegas are marking the start of direct KLM Royal Dutch Airlines service from Amsterdam following the arrival of the first scheduled flight.
A water arch ceremony greeted the Boeing 787-9 from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol after it landed a little before 2 p.m. Tuesday at McCarran International Airport.
The flight took 10 hours and 20 minutes.
Airport executive Rosemary Vassiliadis says that beginning July 2, flights seating 294 passengers will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
NEW YORK
April the Giraffe going on birth control
HARPURSVILLE — There will be no more babies for April, the giraffe that enthralled viewers worldwide with two livestreamed pregnancies and births.
Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says Thursday that 17-year-old April will start contraceptives Friday and retire from the park’s breeding program.
Patch announced on Facebook that the park’s care team decided to retire April following the birth of her fifth calf, Azizi, in March. More than 300,000 people watched the birth live on YouTube.
April drew more than 232 million views on the site during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to another calf, Tajiri.
FLORIDA
Man, hit by stranger in argument, dies
KISSIMMEE — A man has died after being punched in the face by a stranger who intervened in an argument he was having with his wife at a central Florida restaurant.
Orlando television station WKMG reports the wife of Srikanth “Shrik” Srinivasan said he was declared clinically brain dead Tuesday and was taken off life support a day later.
Barbara Srinivasan says she and her husband were arguing at the restaurant Tuesday night when Benjamin Hernandez confronted him about how he was talking to her. She says Hernandez then punched Srinivasan in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the floor.
An Orange County Sheriff’s Office booking report shows Hernandez is charged with aggravated battery.
