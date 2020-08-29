Around the nation

California
Two soldiers killed in Black Hawk crash
SAN CLEMENTE — Two soldiers were killed and three were injured when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training exercise off Southern California’s coast, the Defense Department said Saturday.
Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta, 33, of Brick, New Jersey, and Sgt. Tyler M. Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino, California, died Thursday from injuries “sustained during an aircraft mishap while conducting aviation training,” according to a U.S. Army Special Operations Command statement.
“The loss of Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton has left a scar in this Regiment that will never completely heal,” said Col. Andrew R. Graham, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne). “Our priority now is to ensure the families of our fallen warriors receive our complete support as we work through this tragedy together.”
New York
Slave-owning doctor’s name being removed
NEW YORK — Columbia University is taking the name of its medical school’s founder off of a campus dormitory because he owned slaves and once advertised a reward for the return of one who ran away, the university’s president said Friday.
Columbia President Lee Bollinger said in a letter that the university was not erasing Samuel Bard’s contributions to the school but that it became clear amid a global reckoning on racism and racist legacies that having a dorm named for him was not appropriate.
The building, which is home to clinical students studying at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, was named for Bard when it opened in 1931.
Bollinger said the dorm will be rechristened “with a name that represents our university’s values.”
Last month, Columbia’s Teachers College announced it was removing psychologist Edward Thorndike’s name from a campus building because he was a proponent of eugenics and expressed racist, sexist, and antisemitic views.
District of Columbia
CEO: Facebook erred in not removing page
WASHINGTON — Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says.
The page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people,” Zuckerberg said. The social media giant has in recent weeks adopted new guidelines removing or restricting posts from groups that pose a threat to public safety.
Facebook took down the page Wednesday, after an armed civilian allegedly killed two people Tuesday amid protests in Kenosha .
New Jersey
Police overtime bill to teen rescinded
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — The mayor of a northern New Jersey town says a bill for police overtime reportedly totaling $2,500 that was sent to a teenager who organized a Black Lives Matter rally last month has been rescinded. Mayor Mario Kranjac of Englewood Cliffs confirmed the action .
NJ Advance Media had reported that Emily Gil, 18, received a letter earlier this month from the mayor seeking payment of $2,499.26 “for the police overtime caused by your protest.”
