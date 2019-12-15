New York
Hallmark draws criticism after pulling same-sex wedding ads
NEW YORK — The Hallmark Channel was facing some bitter criticism on social media Sunday over its decision to pull ads for a wedding-planning website that featured two brides kissing at the altar, following a complaint from a conservative advocacy group.
The LGBT advocacy group GLAAD called the decision to remove the Zola ads “discriminatory and especially hypocritical coming from a network that claims to present family programming and and also recently stated they are ‘open’ to LGBTQ holiday movies.”
Hallmark, which is in the midst of its heavily watched holiday programming, said Saturday it had removed the ads because the controversy was a distraction.
Georgia
2 teens arrested in weekend mall shooting
ATLANTA — Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded one man in a busy suburban Atlanta mall food court at the height of Christmas shopping season, police said Sunday.
The Cobb County Police Department said surveillance footage and interviews helped identify the suspects as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce, both from Marietta.
Dhanoolal was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while Ponce was charged with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to the law enforcement statement.
Both suspects were being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, and county police said they were still investigating the mall shooting.
Louisiana
Cyberattack on computers called ‘minimal’
NEW ORLEANS — Officials announced Saturday that no data was held for ransom and that a recovery operation is getting underway after a cyberattack a day earlier triggered a shutdown of city government computers in New Orleans.
Chief Information Officer Kim LaGrue, speaking at a news conference with Mayor LaToya Cantrell and others, said the city hadn’t heard from any hackers or received any demands.
NOLA.com reported that LaGrue described the cyberattack as “minimal” and that officials expect to move quickly to bring computers fully back online.
The exact nature and extent of the attack were unclear, NOLA.com reported. It added that the mayor said about 4,000 computers will need to be scrubbed as a precaution and that 400 servers were affected.
Tennessee
Child fatally struck after Christmas parade
MOUNT JULIET — A child was fatally struck at the end of a Christmas parade in Tennessee, authorities said.
The child was hit Saturday by a pickup truck that was towing a trailer in a parking lot at Mount Juliet Middle School, police said in a news release.
The Wilson County School District identified the child as a student at a local elementary school, but didn’t give further details.
“Our hearts are very heavy with deep sadness over today’s tragic loss,” the Wilson County School District said in an online message Saturday. “We lift our strongest prayers for the family during this extremely difficult time.
Pennsylvania
Possible ‘white power’ hand signs at game probed
PHILADELPHIA — The Army and Navy academies are looking into hand signs flashed by students that can be associated with “white power” and were televised during the Army-Navy football game on Saturday, school officials said.
Cadets at West Point and midshipmen at the Naval Academy in the stands both appeared to display the sign during the broadcast, officials with the two military academies told The Wall Street Journal. The gesture was seen during an ESPN broadcast segment.
School officials are trying to determine what the hand signals were meant to convey, they said.
