Around the Nation

Nigeria
Explosion in Lagos kills at least 15
LAGOS — An explosion hit Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos early Sunday, killing at least 15 people and sparking search-and- rescue efforts to save people still trapped in collapsed buildings, emergency officials said.
The explosion in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos was heard several miles away. It destroyed more than 50 buildings, which either collapsed or caught fire, in three different neighborhoods, according to Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency.
Fires were spreading to nearby oil pipelines, so there were fears of more damage or explosions. The death toll was expected to rise because residents said some people remained trapped in collapsed buildings.
Guyana
Gov’t, rivals agree to election recount
GEORGETOWN — The government and opposition have agreed to a complete recount of votes in a presidential election marred by complaints of possible fraud in Guyana, a relatively poor nation heading into a new era of oil wealth.
A team from the 15-nation Caribbean Community arrived in the South American nation early Sunday to supervise the recount for the March 2 general election.
The country’s electoral commission ruled late Friday that President David Granger had won a second five-year term. But international warnings that the vote might not be seen as valid led Granger a day later to accept a Caricom call for a full recount.
Observer groups, including the Organization of American States and the Commonwealth, questioned the ballot counting process and the U.S. and other western nations have hinted at possible economic sanctions and visa revocations if any president is sworn in without a valid recount.
South Korea
President wants to give lessons on virus
SOEUL — South Korea has been praised for its effective response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now it wants to share its lessons with the world.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested that President Trump hold a G-20 teleconference summit to discuss how South Korea worked to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, a statement from Moon’s office said.
The country was testing people for the virus at the fastest pace in the world, which appears to have allowed early detection of cases, keeping its mortality rate lower than average.
Spain
King renounces inheritance from dad
MADRID — Spain’s royal house said Sunday that King Felipe VI has renounced any future personal inheritance he could receive from his father, King Emerit Juan Carlos I, over the alleged financial irregularities involving the former monarch.
The royal house said in a statement that in addition to renouncing his inheritance, Felipe is stripping Juan Carlos of his annual stipend.
The decision comes amid an ongoing investigation by Swiss prosecutors into an offshore account allegedly operated for Juan Carlos. The account allegedly received 88 million euros ($100 million) from Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah in 2008, which prosecutors believes could be kickback payments, according to the Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneva.
Greece
450 migrants to be moved inland
ATHENS — Greece is transferring 450 migrants recently detained for trying to reach the island of Lesbos illegally to a facility near Athens, authorities said Sunday.
A ship with the migrants landed at a port near Athens and the migrants will be transferred to a facility just north of the capital pending deportation, an official at the Ministry of Migration policy told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity . The transfer to the facility was still underway Sunday morning.
All the migrants have been detained since March 1, just days after Turkey said it was opening its borders to the millions of migrants on its soil.
In response, Greece has toughened its stance, suspending all asylum applications for a month and jailing migrants and refugees who tried to cross the land border from Turkey.
Wire reports