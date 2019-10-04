Nevada
Sanders released from Nevada hospital after heart procedure
LAS VEGAS — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has left a Las Vegas hospital after being treated for a blocked artery in his heart.
The Vermont senator’s campaign said in a statement released Friday that he walked out of Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center feeling great and looking forward to getting back to work. He was expected to return to Vermont.
The campaign released a statement from Sanders’ doctors in Nevada who said that said he was stable upon his arrival in the hospital and had two stents placed in a blocked artery.
The doctors said Sanders made “good expected progress” and all of his other arteries were normal.
New York
Diahann Carroll, Oscar-nominated, pioneering actress, dies
NEW YORK — Diahann Carroll, the Oscar-nominated actress and singer who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a non-servant role in a TV series as “Julia,” has died. She was 84.
Carroll’s daughter, Susan Kay, told The Associated Press her mother died Friday in Los Angeles of cancer.
During her long career, Carroll earned a Tony Award for the musical “No Strings” and an Academy Award nomination for best actress for “Claudine.”
But she was perhaps best known for her pioneering work on “Julia.” Carroll played Julia Baker, a nurse whose husband had been killed in Vietnam, in the groundbreaking situation comedy that aired from 1968 to 1971.
California
US government opens California land to oil, gas drilling
LOS ANGELES — The federal government has opened 725,000 acres in Central California to oil and gas drilling on land that has been off-limits since 2013.
The Bureau of Land Management issued its final decision Friday to allow oil and gas leases on plots that are mostly in the Central Valley, but also include parts of the Central Coast.
The plan announced in May is part of a Trump administration goal to make the U.S. energy independent that has been criticized as a giveaway to industry.
Environmentalists who successfully blocked the Obama administration from opening the land to drilling criticized the new development.
Illinois
Jury convicts 2nd man in 9-year-old Chicago boy’s slaying
CHICAGO — A jury on Friday convicted a man who prosecutors said plotted then tried to cover up the 2015 slaying of a 9-year-old boy who was shot after being lured into a Chicago alley with the promise of a juice box.
Corey Morgan showed no emotion as a clerk announced that he was guilty of first-degree murder, a quiet ending to a story of a crime that shocked a city accustomed to almost daily instances of gun violence.
Prosecutors argued that the Nov. 2, 2015, “execution” of Tyshawn Lee was carried out as revenge on a rival gang member, that Morgan and two others believed the fourth grader’s father was responsible for a shooting weeks earlier that left Morgan’s brother dead and his mother wounded.
