Louisiana
1 of 2 cranes left hanging after demolition
NEW ORLEANS — Officials set off thundering explosions Sunday to topple two cranes looming precariously over a partially collapsed hotel in New Orleans, but most of one crane appeared to be left dangling atop the ruined building while the other crashed down.
The explosions set off massive clouds of dust. After the dust cleared, part of one crane could be seen hanging over the building while the end of one of the cranes, which was partially obstructed by New Orleans’ landmark Saenger Theater, fell to the ground.
The demolition comes a little over a week after the deadly collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel that was being built near a corner of the city’s historic French Quarter.
MAINE
Tension thaws over whale plan between lobstermen, feds
PORTLAND — A group representing Maine’s lobstermen says it’s now willing to work with the federal government on a plan to protect right whales after withdrawing its support for the plan this summer.
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is one of the key stakeholders in an effort to better protect the North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 400 and are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.
The lobstermen’s association issued a public statement on Oct. 11 saying it appreciates that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service has offered a “constructive response” to its concerns about whale protection.
Maryland
Ex-Baltimore mayor D’Alesandro dies at 90
BALTIMORE — Thomas D’Alesandro III, a former Baltimore mayor and the brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has died. He was 90.
A spokesman for Pelosi said D’Alesandro died Sunday morning at his north Baltimore home after complications from a stroke.
Pelosi says in a statement that she and her family are devastated. She called her brother “the finest public servant I have ever known.”
Pelosi says D’Alesandro is survived by his wife, Margaret, his five children and his grandchildren.
California
Man sprays bear repellent during California Trump protest
SANTA MONICA — Authorities in Southern California say a Trump supporter was arrested after spraying bear repellent on a small crowd protesting the president at the Santa Monica Pier.
Santa Monica police say pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators were shouting at each other Saturday when a scuffle broke out.
A video posted online shows a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat circling the crowd and then unleashing a torrent of spray from a canister.
Officials say nobody was seriously hurt by the repellent, which is similar to pepper sprays used by police.
Georgia
Crews probe source of smoke from ship
BRUNSWICK — Marine salvage experts are trying to determine what caused a fire in an overturned cargo ship lying close to Georgia’s seacoast for weeks.
Smoke could be seen coming out of the Golden Ray on Sunday. Petty Officer Michael Himes, a spokesman for a unified command team seeking to remove the vessel, said crews contained the smoke and were monitoring conditions around the vessel.
The vessel overturned Sept. 8 near the Port of Brunswick. Rescuers drilled into the hull’s steel plates and rescued four crewmen who were trapped in the ship in scorching heat and darkness.
Crews plan to haul the ship away in pieces because they say it cannot be safely righted and refloated intact.
3 US soldiers killed in crash at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART — U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in rolled over into water during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The release had few additional details and did not identify the soldiers.
The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle.
