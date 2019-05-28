MICHIGAN
Amash applauded by constituents for stand
GRAND RAPIDS — The only Republican in Congress to accuse President Trump of impeachable conduct was largely applauded during a town hall in his Michigan district.
Rep. Justin Amash spoke to hundreds of people Tuesday night in Grand Rapids. Many gave him a standing ovation, but some of his former supporters expressed their anger with him.
Amash said if people read special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump’s conduct during and after the 2016 presidential election, they will be “appalled.” He said, “We can’t let conduct like that go unchecked.”
CALIFORNIA
Shooting suspect enters not guilty plea
SAN DIEGO — The sole suspect in a fatal shooting at a Southern California synagogue has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes and other charges.
John T. Earnest entered the plea Tuesday in San Diego, a week after a grand jury returned a 113-count indictment that largely mirrors a complaint filed shortly after his arrest April 27.
The indictment added four counts of using and carrying a firearm during commission of a violent crime. Earnest also faces charges of murder and attempted murder for the attack on Chabad of Poway on the last day of Passover. One person died and three were injured.
NEW MEXICO
Bernhardt, tribes meet amid drilling fight
CHACO CANYON NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK — U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has met with tribal leaders who are supporting legislation to prevent drilling on land they consider sacred around Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
The meeting Tuesday at the centuries-old site in northwest New Mexico came at the urging of Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich amid a yearslong dispute over oil and gas development around the park.
Legislation sponsored by Heinrich and other members of New Mexico’s all-Democratic congressional delegation would halt new oil and natural gas lease sales on federal land within a 10-mile buffer zone around the park’s ancient stone structures and avenues.
FLORIDA
Ball python slithers from toilet, bites man
CORAL SPRINGS — Authorities say a ball python slithered out of a toilet and bit a South Florida man on the arm.
Coral Springs police spokesman Chris Swinson said the man was treated at the scene after the 4-foot snake bit him when he lifted the toilet seat Sunday morning. The snake is nonvenomous.
Swinson told news outlets the snake didn’t belong to the man, and it was unclear how it got into the apartment.
NEW YORK
Daniels’ former lawyer issues plea: not guilty
NEW YORK — The pugilistic and embattled attorney Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty Tuesday to defrauding his most famous client, porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Avenatti barely spoke during his 10-minute appearance before a federal judge in New York, except to answer a few brief procedural questions. His lawyer entered the plea on his behalf on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
WYOMING
Report: Yellowstone visitors spent $513M
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A federal report shows visitors to Yellowstone National Park spent nearly $513 million in neighboring communities last year.
The report last week from the National Park Service indicates the spending by the park’s 4.1 million visitors supported nearly 7,100 jobs in the area in 2018.
The Associated Press