Around the Nation

Kentucky
Governor summons Guard to Louisville
LOUISVILLE — The governor called in the National Guard on Saturday to “help keep the peace” in Louisville after a second night of protests sparked by the police shooting of a black woman led to widespread damage.
Gov. Andy Beshear said he didn’t want to silence protesters but decided to activate the Guard to quell the actions of “outside groups” that are “trying to create violence.”
His action came after the unrest Friday night spread through parts of downtown Louisville, resulting in windows being shattered and small fires being set. Police said six people were arrested during Friday’s protest, which began peacefully but grew more destructive as the night went on.
New York
Death benefits OK’d for front-line workers
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Saturday granting death benefits to the families of police officers, health workers and other front-line workers who have died of the coronavirus.
“You gave your lives for us; we will be there for your families going forward,” Cuomo said as he signed the legislation at his daily briefing on the virus.
The bill passed by state lawmakers this past week provides an accidental death benefit that is more substantial than the regular death benefit that public workers’ families receive. Dozens of police officers, public-health workers, transit workers and paramedics have died of COVID-19 in the months since New York became the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.
California
Feds: Officer’s killing was act of terrorism
OAKLAND — The killing of a federal contract security officer who was watching over a protest in Oakland was an act of domestic terrorism, U.S. authorities said Saturday.
A vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. Friday and someone opened fire at two contract security officers who worked for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security, killing one and critically wounding the other, authorities said.
The identities of the officers were not released.
The officers protect federal courthouses as part of their regular duties. DHS officials said they were monitoring the protest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
