Arizona
Toddlers escape school,
head toward the street
GILBERT — A suburban Phoenix preschool is under investigation after several toddlers wandered away and onto a street without notice.
The Arizona Republic reports that seven toddlers walked away from the Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool in Gilbert and into traffic Friday morning.
Several drivers had to slam on their brakes, get out of their cars and corral the children, who were as young as about 18 months.
A teacher at the school told a woman who found the toddlers that nobody had noticed they were gone. They apparently left through a gate that malfunctioned. Gilbert police are investigating the incident.
New Mexico
International balloon fiesta grounded by fogALBUQUERQUE — The annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicked off Saturday, but balloons were mostly tethered to the ground because of fog.
The fiesta draws pilots from around the world and from 41 U.S. states.
Fiesta officials said on Twitter that balloons that had already been inflated in anticipation of taking off would remain so.
A race known as America’s Challenge in which the team that travels the longest distance wins was also postponed Saturday.
Pilots were scheduled to meet today to discuss other options.
Texas
2 injured in shooting
remain hospitalized
EL PASO — Two adults who were wounded in an Aug. 3 shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people remain hospitalized.
The El Paso Times reports that Mario De Alba, from Chihuahua, Mexico, is receiving treatment at University Medical Center of El Paso and that an unknown patient remains at Del Sol Medical Center.
A family member of De Alba’s told the newspaper he has trouble walking due to his injuries.
Tennessee
Cubs get locked in van, honk horn for releaseGATLINBURG — Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.
News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer’s home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van.
He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.
Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button.
Ohio
6 enter guilty pleas
in $48M drug plot
YOUNGSTOWN — Federal authorities say six people have pleaded guilty to charges involving a $48 million Medicaid fraud scheme involving an Ohio addiction services company.
Among those who entered pleas Friday in Youngstown was 39-year-old Ryan Sheridan, of Leetonia, Ohio, the owner of Braking Point Recovery Center, which operated drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities outside Youngstown and Columbus.
Prosecutors said Braking Point between January 2015 and October 2017 falsely billed Medicaid nearly 135,000 times.
They say those claims included inflated costs for services, billing for patients who hadn’t been medically diagnosed and case management services for patients working out at Sheridan’s gym.
Wire reports