NEW JERSEY
Drone reports stop arrivals at airport
NEWARK — Flight arrivals at Newark Airport were briefly suspended Tuesday evening after a drone was spotted over another nearby airport, officials said, in the latest incident of the unmanned aircraft affecting commercial air travel.
At about 5 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration received two reports from flights headed to Newark that they had spotted a drone about 3,500 feet over nearby Teterboro Airport. The administration said in a statement that arriving flights were held briefly but resumed after no further sightings were reported.
The airport, which serves New York City, said just after 7 p.m. that it was operating normally again. The FAA had no reports of delays at the airport on its website.
Brett Sosnik was on a United Airlines flight bound for Newark when the pilot told passengers that they would be circling in the air because of a drone spotted in Newark airspace. Sosnik, who was returning from the Bahamas, said his plane circled for about half an hour.
In the U.S., unless the operator gets a waiver from the FAA, drones are not allowed within 5 miles of most airports, and are not supposed to fly above 400 feet.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
WikiLeaks sue to unseal charges on Assange
WASHINGTON — WikiLeaks is seeking to force the Trump administration to unseal any charges filed in the U.S. against its founder, Julian Assange.
The organization said in a statement it filed a petition Wednesday with an international human rights body seeking to force disclosure of any charges against Assange and help him fight possible extradition to the United States.
WikiLeaks also said U.S. prosecutors have approached people in the U.S., Germany and Iceland "and pressed them to testify against Mr. Assange in return for immunity from prosecution."
Assange has been holed up in the Embassy of Ecuador in London since August 2012. He has feared extradition to the U.S. since WikiLeaks published thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables.
He has long speculated that he has been charged secretly in the U.S. His fears appeared to have been confirmed in November after prosecutors, in an errant court filing in an unrelated case, inadvertently revealed the existence of sealed charges. The Associated Press and other media organizations later reported that Assange is indeed facing unspecified charges under seal.
MINNESOTA
St. Bernard survives 17 days in freezing temps
ZIMMERMAN — A St. Bernard dog that ran away from a foster home in Minnesota has been found alive after surviving 17 days in freezing temperatures.
Ruff Start Rescue director Azure Davis says she wasn't sure the 10-year-old dog named Old Lady was alive after so much time had passed. Old Lady bolted from her foster home Jan. 4 and her leash got tangled in the woods in Zimmerman.
Flyers were posted and search parties were formed. But there was no sign of Old Lady until Monday. A grandfather and his grandsons spotted her in the woods and called law enforcement which notified Ruff Start Rescue.
FLORIDA
CAPE CANAVERAL — NASA has replaced an astronaut assigned to Boeing's first launch with a crew.
Astronaut Eric Boe was pulled Tuesday from the upcoming test flight for unspecified medical reasons, after more than three years of training. Taking his seat will be Mike Fincke, a former space station commander.
Boeing plans to launch its first Starliner capsule without a crew this spring, followed by a launch with astronauts this summer to the International Space Station.
SpaceX — NASA's other commercial crew partner — could launch its Dragon capsule, minus a crew, next month. The capsule and Falcon rocket were on the launch pad Wednesday for a test engine firing.
Boe and three other NASA astronauts were chosen in 2015 as the first commercial crew members. They were assigned to either an initial Dragon or Starliner mission last year.
Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson, who commanded the final space shuttle flight in 2011 before leaving NASA, said it would have been "an honor" to fly with Boe again to the space station. They were on the same shuttle flight in 2008 during station construction.
"The #Starliner team is bummed that he isn't making this trip," Ferguson said via Twitter, while noting Fincke "brings years of experience." Ferguson said he and NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, who's also on the first Starliner crew, are glad to have Fincke on board.
The Associated Press