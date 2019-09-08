Florida
Bottle filled with man’s
ashes resumes its trip
A bottle containing the ashes of a Texas man along with some handwritten notes from loved ones has been returned to the Gulf of Mexico, resuming its ocean journey after it washed up on a Florida Panhandle beach.
The beachgoer who found the bottle near Miramar Beach handed it over to local authorities last week.
Inside were some of the ashes of Brian Mullins, a tow truck driver from Garland, Texas, who died earlier this year at age 39.
Sgt. Paula Pendleton of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said she cried while reading the notes, which included the phone number of the deceased man’s family.
His mother had placed four $1 bills in the bottle to help pay for the phone calls she hoped people would make to update her family on the bottle’s journey.
“This bottle contains the ashes of my son, Brian, who suddenly and unexpectedly passed on March 9, 2019,” one of the handwritten notes said. “I’m sending him on one last adventure.”
New York
Police: Man left hole in right horn of metal bullNEW YORK — Police say a Texas man bashed New York’s Charging Bull statue with a metal object and damaged one of its horns.
Tevon Varlack, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly attacking the bronze beast.
Police says the 42-year-old Varlack hit the bull with a metal object that looked like a banjo.
The attack left the statue with a hole in its right horn.
It’s not clear whether Varlack has an attorney to speak for him.
Nevada
Plane collision leaves two dead, three injured
HENDERSON, Nev. — Two people were killed and three others injured Saturday night in the crash of a small private plane near Henderson Executive Airport, authorities said.
The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane took off from the runway, had a mechanical issue and turned around in an attempt to land when it crashed south of the airport, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.
One person died at the scene, and the other person died at a hospital, Richards said.
One person had serious injuries, and another person had minor injuries.
The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash, which Gregor said could take a year or more to complete.
Alabama
Sen. Doug Jones starts his ’20 reelection bidBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, who pulled off an upset victory in Alabama by defeating Republican Roy Moore two years ago, is kicking off his reelection bid.
Jones is holding a campaign launch rally Sunday afternoon in Birmingham.