Around the Nation

Mississippi
Mom, six kids die in house fire; dad injured
CLINTON — A mother and her six children died when fire destroyed their home early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.
The father was the lone survivor of the 12:30 a.m. blaze in Clinton, a city of about 26,500 people just outside the capital city of Jackson. He tried unsuccessfully to save family members and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises, city spokesman Mark Jones told The Associated Press.
“He wanted to stay at the scene,” Jones said. But he was taken to a local hospital.
The children ranged in age from 1 to about 15, Jones said. The mother was 33. There names were not immediately released.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said.
Florida
Neighbors try to stop dogs mauling woman
SPRING HILL — Neighbors used sticks, pieces of a gutter and a lawn chair in an attempt to stop a pack of dogs from mauling a Florida woman, who was critically injured in the attack that lasted at least five minutes, authorities said.
Friday’s attack only stopped when firefighters arrived at the home in Spring Hill and used their equipment to disperse the dogs, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The woman, who wasn’t identified, was in critical condition at a hospital. Two neighbors who tried to intervene and were bit by the dogs also were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Colorado
Cannabis-related degree to be offered
PUEBLO — A university in Colorado will offer a cannabis-related degree program after receiving approval from the state.
Colorado State University is expected to launch the program this fall at its Pueblo campus about 115 miles south of Denver, The Denver Post reported.
The Cannabis, Biology and Chemistry program would focus on the science necessary to work in the cannabis field and emphasize natural products and analytical chemistry, officials said.
“It’s a rigorous degree geared toward the increasing demand coming about because of the cannabis industry,” College of Science and Mathematics dean David Lehmpuhl said. “Hemp and marijuana has really come to the forefront in a lot of economic sectors in the country. We’re not pro-cannabis or anti-cannabis. What we’re about will be the science, and training students to look at that science.”
The curriculum would be similar to double-majoring in biology and chemistry, officials said.
Michigan
First female, lesbian leads church’s diocese
DETROIT — The Michigan diocese of the Episcopal Church has its first female and openly lesbian bishop.
The Rev. Bonnie A. Perry was consecrated and ordained Saturday during a ceremony in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn. She was elected in June at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Detroit.
Perry said Friday during a news conference at the Detroit church that she is aware of what her election as bishop means to others.
