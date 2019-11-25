New York
Fiery theater critic John Simon has died at 94
NEW YORK — John Simon, a theater and film critic known for his lacerating reviews and often withering assessment of performers’ physical appearance, has died. He was 94.
Patricia Hoag Simon, Simon’s wife, said her husband died Sunday night at Westchester Medical Center. She said the couple was having lunch at a local dinner theater when he fell ill.
Simon served as the chief theater critic at New York magazine for nearly 40 years before being dismissed in 2005. He then worked at Bloomberg for five years before being fired in 2010.
Pennsylvania
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
COLLEGEVILLE — Bill Cosby says he’s prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn’t commit.
Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004. The 82-year-old says the Pennsylvania parole board is “not going to hear me say that I have remorse.” He thinks it’s therefore unlikely he’ll be released early.
He made the comments in a phone interview on Sunday with BlackPressUSA as he appeals his felony conviction and sex offender status. Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.
District of Columbia
Justices reject call for new trial in ‘Serial’ podcast case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Maryland man’s bid for a new trial based on information uncovered by the hit podcast “Serial.”
The justices did not comment in leaving in place a 4-3 ruling by Maryland’s highest court that denied a new trial to Adnan Syed, who was convicted of strangling a high school classmate he had once dated.
Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of killing 17-year-old Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park. Prosecutors said during his trial that Syed killed her after she broke off their relationship.
Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree
WASHINGTON — Melania Trump opened the holiday season in the nation’s capital Monday by accepting delivery of the official White House Christmas tree.
Members of the U.S. Marine Band played “O Christmas Tree” as a pair of horses named Cash and Ben trotted up the White House driveway pulling a green carriage that carried an 18 ½-foot Douglas fir. The towering tree will become the centerpiece of Christmas in the White House Blue Room.
Delivered three days before Thanksgiving, the fir was harvested from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder earned the honor of presenting the White House a tree from his farm after winning an annual contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association.
Florida
Florida school finds alternative for frog dissections
NEW PORT RICHEY — No frogs were harmed in the making of a Florida high school’s science class.
J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey began using synthetic frogs for educational dissections last Wednesday. Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning says it’s the first school in the world to use the technology.
The lives of real frogs are being spared at a cost of $150 per synthetic frog.
Tampa-based developer SynDaver received funds from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to help create the “SynFrog.”
Wire reports