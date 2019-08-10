California
Coast Guard rescues 37 from a capsized vessel
SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard says it has rescued 37 people from a fishing boat that capsized and sank in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Central America.
The agency said 12 Coast Guardsmen were inspecting a 160-foot Ecuadorian fishing boat on Wednesday when it began listing, forcing them and 25 members of the vessel to abandon ship.
Crew members of a Coast Guard cutter on patrol in the region quickly rescued 16 people while 20 others climbed up nets hung from the side of the cutter.
Zoo temporarily closed after giraffe found dead
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Zoo has been temporarily closed following the death of one of its four giraffes.
The California zoo says Val was found deceased in her sleeping quarters early Saturday. She turned 24 on Valentine’s Day (hence the name Val) and was starting to show signs of aging, including lameness in her front left leg and joint deterioration.
Zoo spokeswoman Laurel Vincent says the zoo was closed so the animal care team can focus on transporting the giraffe to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.
A necropsy will be performed there to determine the cause of death
.
Louisiana
Heavily tattooed man is convicted of murder
BATON ROUGE — A heavily-tattooed man, who feared his facial art might affect his chances at a fair trial, has been convicted of two slayings.
News outlets report an East Baton Rouge Parish jury found 29-year-old William Bottoms, Jr. guilty Friday of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2017 double shooting of 29-year-old Muhammad Hussain and 23-year-old Dedrick Williams.
Helena Parish sheriff’s deputies found the men in a vehicle abandoned in a field.
Authorities were able to tie Bottoms to the killings after dashcam footage showed a deputy helping him when his vehicle ran out of gas.
It’s believed the video was taken shortly before the shootings occurred.
Maryland
Professor fired over disrupting protest
BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University has fired an associate research professor over his confrontation with students participating in a sit-in at a campus building where the professor worked.
The Baltimore Sun reports that a letter written by the university’s vice dean for faculty says professor Daniel Povey has been fired for jeopardizing student safety. The newspaper says Povey posted his termination letter online. His firing takes effect Aug. 31.
Povey initially was placed on administrative leave after the night in May when he used bolt cutters to enter a building and access computer servers hosting his research.
Students who had occupied the building for weeks were protesting legislation that would allow Hopkins to create an armed campus police force.
The Associated Press