Around the Nation

Missouri
Court files: Worker left newborn to drown
MILAN — A woman who gave birth in a bathroom at a Missouri meatpacking plant was charged with murder for allegedly leaving her newborn to drown in a toilet.
Makuya Kambamba, 28, of Kirksville, was jailed without bond after being charged Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby’s May 6 death. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.
Investigators said in court documents that Kambamba gave birth in a restroom at the Smithfield Foods plant in Milan, where she works, KTVO-TV reported.
Pennsylvania
Comedian Hart offers movie part to doctor
PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Hart found an upside to putting his name to a charitable cause during the coronavirus pandemic: The comedian offered a walk-on role in a future film to a health-care worker in the COVID-19 fight.
Henry Law, an anesthesiologist in New Jersey, got the call from Hart that he had been randomly selected as the winner in an All In Challenge contest. The challenge was launched by Michael Rubin, the founder of the online retailer Fanatics.
The challenge raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the pandemic. Most of the blockbuster prizes offered involve bank-busting bids to share experiences with A-list celebrities and athletes.
California
Comedic virtuoso Fred Willard dies at 86
LOS ANGELES — Fred Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” died Friday. He was 86.
Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said Saturday that her father died peacefully Friday night. The cause of death was not released.
“He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end,” Mulbarger said. “We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever.”
Willard was a four-time Emmy nominee for his roles in “What’s Hot, What’s Not,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Modern Family” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”
Wire reports
