Around the Nation

California
Actress-author Patricia Bosworth dies from virus
LOS ANGELES — Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died due to the coronavirus. She was 86.
Bosworth’s stepdaughter, Fia Hatsav, told The New York Times that pneumonia brought on by the virus was the cause of death. Bosworth died on Thursday in New York.
Bosworth played a nun opposite of Hepburn in the 1959 classic “The Nun’s Story.” Along with penning bios for Brando and Clift, she also wrote biographies on actress Jane Fonda and famed photographer Diane Arbus, who photographed Bosworth in a Greyhound bus advertisement.
South Dakota
South Dakota lawmaker dies of coronavirus
SIOUX FALLS — A South Dakota state lawmaker who was among several family members to contract the coronavirus has died.
State Rep. Bob Glanzer died at about 8 p.m. Friday at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, his son Tom said in a Facebook post.
Tom Glanzer and Senate Majority Leader Lee Qualm both confirmed Bob Glanzer’s death to The Associated Press.
The 74-year-old lawmaker had fallen ill almost two weeks ago, part of a cluster of COVID-19 cases around Huron, South Dakota. Glanzer’s wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law all had the virus, and Glanzer’s 51-year-old niece, Mari Hofer, died of it, according to Hofer’s husband, Quint Hofer.
Maryland
Search resumes for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson
ANNAPOLIS — Divers and boats resumed on Saturday the search in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Maryland police said.
The search began Thursday afternoon after a report of a canoe in the bay that didn’t return to shore and appeared to be overtaken by strong winds. The search was suspended Friday night and continued Saturday morning, a Maryland Natural Resources Police news release said.
The missing canoeists were identified as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.
Florida
Mom seeks custody of son during pandemic
ORLANDO — A Florida mother is asking a judge to allow her to keep custody of her 2-year-old son during the pandemic, claiming the boy’s father and his fiance are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus since they’re first-responders.
Tabatha Sams has asked a judge to let her keep custody of Dawson Thilmony until the pandemic-induced state of emergency in Florida is over. The boy’s father, Stephen Thilmony, is a firefighter and emergency medicine technician, and his fiance is an emergency room nurse at Osceola Regional Hospital in a suburb of Orlando.
The father and mother were splitting custody of their son.
A judge this week denied an emergency request to stop visitations with the father, and a virtual hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.
Civil rights hero Lowery honored at funeral
ATLANTA — Family of the Rev. Joseph Lowery gathered Saturday for a small, private funeral for the civil rights veteran who worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. and decades later delivered a prayer before 1.8 million at the inauguration of President Barack Obama.
A horse-drawn caisson attended by men in black suits and top hats carried Lowery’s casket to Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, where about 10 family members attended a graveside service.
The procession first made stops at two churches where Lowery had served as pastor, as well as the nonprofit Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human rights that he founded in 2001.
Lowery, 98, died March 27 in Atlanta from what his family said were natural causes unrelated to the new virus.
