Around the Nation

New York
Tiger tests positive for coronavirus
NEW YORK — A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday.
The 4-year-old Malayan tiger, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16.
“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution” and aim to “contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” said Dr. Paul Calle, the zoo’s chief veterinarian.
Georgia
Daughter of MLK named to committee
ATLANTA — One of the daughters of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will help lead a new outreach committee in Georgia as the state copes with the coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday.
Bernice King, CEO of The King Center, will co-chair the committee with Engaged Futures Group LLC President Leo Smith, Kemp said. More than a dozen other members, including business and nonprofit leaders, make up the committee.
“Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19,” the Republican governor said in a statement Sunday.
California
Marianne Faithfull in hospital with virus
LOS ANGELES — The English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull is being treated for coronavirus in a London hospital.
Her manager Francois Ravard said Sunday that Faithfull is stable, however, and responding to treatment.
“We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery,” Ravard said.
The 73-year-old has had a number of health issues over the years, including a long battle with hepatitis C and breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2006.
Kansas
Man charged in deaths of girlfriend, her daughter
WICHITA — A Kansas man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter.
The suspect, Daniel Lopez, has not been arrested. Sedgwick County authorities charged him in the deaths of Mickayla Sorell, 25, and her daughter, Natalya Sorell. They were found dead at their home in Wichita last Monday after Sorell’s co-workers called to report that she hadn’t turned up for work. Police believe the shooting occurred March 28.
Wichita police presented the case against Lopez to the district attorney’s office Friday afternoon, TV station KWCH reported.
Louisiana
Sidewalk notes bring smiles to staff
NEW ORLEANS — The messenger is anonymous — but the messages are heartfelt, and appreciated.
In recent days, workers at New Orleans’ Ochsner Medical Center who take the familiar stroll from the parking lot to the main entrance have been greeted with expressions of gratitude from an unnamed artist, sketched out on the sidewalk.
“If you’re just arriving, thank you for what you’re about to do,” says one.
And a little further along: “You are extraordinary.”
And for those finishing their shifts: ”If you are leaving, thank you … Rest well.”
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!