Around the Nation

Illinois
Charges dropped against man shot by cop
CHICAGO — A man shot and seriously wounded by a Chicago police officer in a downtown train station won’t face charges, as prosecutors on Sunday dropped the criminal case stemming from an incident captured on bystander video and shared widely.
Cook County prosecutors moved to drop resisting arrest and criminal narcotics charges against Ariel Roman, which was approved Sunday by a judge, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Earlier in the day, Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said he asked Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to drop the charges, according to a statement.
Mississippi
1 of 2 inmates who died recently at prison ID’d
JACKSON — Authorities on Saturday released the identity of one of two inmates who died earlier in the week at a Mississippi penitentiary that is under U.S. Justice Department investigation.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Timothy R. Sharpe, who was serving a 20-year-sentence for sexual battery and child molestation, died Friday at the prison hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman. He was 61.
The statement said the name of another inmate who died Thursday at Parchman’s prison hospital hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.
The statement didn’t give any details about the deaths.
South Carolina
Billionaire Tom Steyer ends Democratic presidential bid
COLUMBIA — Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who poured millions of dollars into his Democratic presidential campaign, is ending his bid after a third-place finish in the South Carolina primary.
Steyer announced Saturday night in Columbia that he was dropping out of the White House race. After spending nearly $24 million on television advertising in the state, he finished behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday. It was Steyer’s best showing in the 2020 race but not enough to keep him in the contest.
“Honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency,” Steyer said.
Steyer rose to national prominence as a climate change activist and by investing heavily in a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump. His presidential campaign was heavily focused on South Carolina, where he sought to appeal to black voters by decrying yawning inequalities in American life that he said were caused by racism.
Florida
No beach booze in March in spring break town
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Spring breakers be forewarned: you still can’t drink booze in March on the beach in a Florida town seeking to curb rowdy parties.
The Panama City News Herald reports that the month-long ban is paired with a 2 a.m. deadline to buy alcohol anywhere within city limits.
Panama City Police Chief Drew Whitman says zero tolerance policy originally enacted in 2015 has helped the city transition from a national spring break hot-spot to a more family-friendly destination all year long.
Whitman says enforcing the ban includes extra officers on the beach, some on all-terrain vehicles. Violators can be fined or even jailed.
Pennsylvania
Man convicted of murder in Nicky Minaj crew member slaying
PHILADELPHIA — A man has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Nicky Minaj crew member outside a Philadelphia bar five years ago.
Khaliyfa Neely, 38, was also convicted Friday of aggravated and simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime in the February 2015 death of De’Von Andre Pickett. He will be sentenced April 24.
Prosecutors said Pickett, 29, was preparing to go on tour as rapper Nicki Minaj’s stage manager when he was stabbed outside a bar in the Germantown section of the city.
An earlier trial on the charges against Neely ended in a hung jury last year. Another man, now-36-year-old Pierce Boykin, was initially charged with the killing. But that charge was dropped and he was instead charged with aggravated assault after prosecutors said more evidence pointed to Neely as the killer.
The Associated Press