Around the Nation

California
Executive to pay $1.8M in harassment lawsuit
SAN FRANCISCO — A former Northern California business executive and his companies will pay $1.8 million to settle a lawsuit by the state accusing him of sexually harassing a female employee, according to a newspaper report.
California officials announced the settlement last week with Lee William “Bill” McNutt and the firms Silicon Valley Growth Syndicate and International Direct Mail Consultants, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday.
The state Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleged that McNutt took the woman, the companies’ vice president for operations and communications, on a number of trips in 2017 where he touched her under her clothes without her consent.
Humorist Gil Schwartz dies at the age of 68
LOS ANGELES — Gil Schwartz, the longtime CBS communications executive who wrote humorous novels and columns under the pen name Stanley Bing, has died. He was 68.
CBS representatives said Sunday that Schwartz died Saturday at his home in Santa Monica, California. His death, they said, was due to natural causes.
Schwartz had a distinguished nearly 40-year career in corporate America with CBS, Viacom and Westinghouse Broadcasting. He retired in 2018 from his post as senior executive vice president and chief communications officer of CBS Corporation.
Kansas
Biden wins state’s Democratic primary
TOPEKA — Joe Biden has overwhelmingly won a Democratic presidential primary in Kansas that the state party conducted exclusively by mail because of the pandemic.
Biden had been expected to prevail in Saturday’s vote and capture a majority of the state’s delegates to the Democrats’ national nominating commission. Biden took 77% of the vote.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!