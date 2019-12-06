Florida
Disney cruise worker charged with rape
ORLANDO — A Florida man who works for a Disney cruise line has been accused of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl at his home.
Orange County deputies arrested 53-year-old Keith Seitz on Nov. 25, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Thursday.
The girl told her mother Seitz raped her multiple times between 2016 and 2019, beginning when she was 10 years old, according to testimony in an arrest affidavit. The victim told sheriff’s officials Seitz also took photos of her while she was naked and stored them on his phone “for when he’s on the cruise ship,” a deputy wrote.
Seitz is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, two counts of sexual battery on a physically helpless person and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12, records show.
Alaska
Prosecutors: Dentist rode hoverboard
ANCHORAGE — An Alaska dentist accused of fraud and unnecessarily sedating patients also performed a procedure while riding a wheeled, motorized vehicle known as a hoverboard, authorities said.
Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Seth Lookhart with felony Medicaid fraud and reckless endangerment.
A former patient testified Wednesday at his trial that she was angered when an investigator showed her an unauthorized 2016 video of Lookhart extracting one of her teeth while she was sedated and he was riding the hoverboard.
Wyoming
Oil field explosions burn 3 workers
CARPENTER — Explosions and a fire at a Wyoming oil field severely burned three workers.
The workers were taken to hospitals in the capital of Cheyenne and across the border in Greeley, Colorado, after the blasts at a compressor station late Thursday, according to Laramie County Fire District No. 4.
“Those guys have a long road ahead,” Fire Chief Scott Maddison told the Casper Star-Tribune on Friday.
Maddison said he was told a natural gas leak likely caused the fire at the oil field about 20 miles southeast of Cheyenne. The explosion is being investigated, EOG said.
California
a Jury: Elon Musk did not defame caver
LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk did not defame a British cave explorer when he called him “pedo guy” in an angry tweet, a Los Angeles jury found Friday.
Vernon Unsworth, who participated in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for weeks in a Thailand cave last year, had angered the Tesla CEO by belittling his effort to help with the rescue as a “PR stunt.”
Musk said Unsworth’s comments in an interview with CNN were an unprovoked attack on his sincere and voluntary efforts to help in the rescue by putting a team of engineers on the job around the clock to design the mini-pod. He lashed out with a phrase that he insisted only meant “creepy old man” and wasn’t literally calling Unsworth a pedophile
.
Wire reports