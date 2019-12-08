New York
Caroll Spinney, puppeteer behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on ‘Sesame Street,’ dies at 85
“Sesame Street” icon Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch during his nearly five decades on the children’s show, died Sunday at 85.
His death was announced by the Sesame Workshop, which said Spinney had been living with Dystonia “for some time.” He passed away at his home in Connecticut, the nonprofit organization that puts on “Sesame Street” said.
“Caroll was an artistic genius whose kind and loving view of the world helped shape and define Sesame Street from its earliest days in 1969 through five decades, and his legacy here at Sesame Workshop and in the cultural firmament will be unending,” reads a tribute to Spinney on the Sesame Workshop website.
Illinois
Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago
CHICAGO — Rapper Juice WRLD, who launched his career on SoundCloud before becoming a streaming juggernaut and rose to the top of the charts with the Sting-sampled hit “Lucid Dreams,” died early Sunday after a “medical emergency” at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.
The rapper, whose legal name was Jarad A. Higgins, was 21. Authorities have not released details about his cause of death.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital around 3:15 a.m. and taken to the Cook County medical examiner’s office several hours later, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny, who said an autopsy would take place Monday.
The artist, who was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May, lived in the Chicago suburb of Homewood where he stood out as a musician early on.
Massachusetts
Court weighs whether Boston Marathon bomber got a fair trial
BOSTON — A federal appeals court in Boston will consider whether Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received a fair trial in the city where the bombs exploded.
Oral arguments before the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are scheduled for Thursday, according to The Boston Globe.
Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for carrying out the April 15, 2013, attack at the marathon finish line with his older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who was killed by authorities.
Three people died and more than 260 were wounded.
3 Nobel winners will donate prize money to support research
CAMBRIDGE — The three winners of the Nobel Prize in economics are donating their prize money to fund grants that will support economic research for the next 15 years.
Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Michael Kremer, of Harvard University, will donate their prize money to the Weiss Fund for Research in Development Economics, which is administered by Harvard University.
Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer were honored by the Nobel Committee for their research on fighting global poverty.
The donation of approximately $916,000 will fund development economists and students’ research until 2035, The Boston Globe reported. The Weiss Fund has supported development economics research at select universities in the United States since 2012.
Ohio
District says it’s not liable for boy, 8, who killed himself copy
CINCINNATI — The death of an 8-year-old boy whose parents say killed himself after he was bullied by another student is at the center of a legal fight with his family and the Cincinnati Public Schools.
School officials said the district isn’t liable for the death of Gabriel Taye, pushing for the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a federal trial judge’s refusal to dismiss the parents’ wrongful death lawsuit, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
The boy’s parents argue that Carson Elementary School never told them that Gabriel was knocked unconscious by another student during an altercation outside a school restroom on Jan. 24, 2017.
California
Shooting survivor sues Southern California synagogue
POWAY — A man wounded in a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue is suing the house of worship, alleging Chabad of Poway didn’t use federal funds meant to hire security to protect worshipers, according to a newspaper report.
In the lawsuit obtained by Los Angeles Times, Almog Peretz claims the synagogue did not have proper security despite a rise in anti-Semitic attacks nationally and that it did not use a $150,000 grant to upgrade safety measures.
Officials at Chabad of Poway did not immediately respond to a request from the Times seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Texas
Houston police sergeant shot and killed; suspect in custody
HOUSTON — A suspect has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a Houston police officer who was responding to a domestic violence report, officials said Sunday.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s death at a news conference late Saturday. Police officials said in a tweet that the 32-year-old officer was shot just before 6 p.m.
The suspected gunman, Arturo Solis, was arrested without incident following a search after the shooting, police said in a news release Sunday.
Wire reports