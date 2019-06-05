DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Opioid maker agrees to pay $225M settlement
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department says opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics has agreed to pay $225 million to settle federal criminal and civil investigations.
The settlement announced Wednesday includes a five-year deferred prosecution agreement.
The Justice Department’s investigations stemmed from allegations that Insys had paid kickbacks and used other illegal marketing methods to try to sell a powerful fentanyl spray known as Subsys.
Five former Insys executives were convicted last month in federal court in Boston of scheming to bribe doctors across the country to prescribe Subsys.
NEW JERSEY
Carlson to step down as Miss America head
ATLANTIC CITY — Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who helped eliminate the pageant’s swimsuit competition, is stepping down as board chairwoman of the Miss America Organization.
She was part of an all-female leadership team that took over the pageant following an email scandal in which male leaders insulted former Miss Americas, denigrating their appearance, intelligence and even their sex lives.
Carlson pushed for the elimination of the swimsuit competition from the pageant, which originated in Atlantic City nearly 100 years ago. In its place last year, contestants spoke about themselves, their goals and how they planned to serve the community.
Carlson was Miss America 1989. She will be replaced by Shantel Krebs, the former South Dakota secretary of state.
COLORADO
Officials will leave boulder along highway
DENVER — A boulder the size of a house that tumbled across and gouged a southwestern Colorado state highway last month will stay put. State officials plan to rebuild the highway next to it, saving taxpayers money and possibly creating a tourist attraction.
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that Colorado will save about $200,000 by not blasting the 8.5 million-pound boulder. He said people will also have the opportunity to see the boulder dubbed “Memorial Rock,” which fell on Memorial Day weekend.
It was the largest rock in a rockslide on Colorado Highway 145 near the town of Dolores on May 24 .
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the total cost of fixing the road, adding a guardrail in front of the boulder and cleanup will be about $1.3 million.
NEW YORK
Driver frightened by Morgan after accident
NEW YORK — A Manhattan driver involved in a fender bender with comedian Tracy Morgan’s new Bugatti says she “got scared” when the entertainer reacted by pounding on her window and yelling.
Jocelyn Madulid of Jersey City, New Jersey told the New York Post on Tuesday that she initially didn’t know who the other driver was.
Madulid says an officer told her it was a “famous guy.” A tour guide on a double-decker bus remarked, “Oh, that’s Tracy Morgan!”
The Bugatti is reportedly worth $2 million. An email requesting comment was sent on Wednesday to Morgan’s representative.
LOUISIANA
Police: Don’t call with Taco Bell complaint
SLIDELL — A police department in Louisiana is reminding people that it’s there to serve, just not handle customer service complaints about Taco Bell.
The Slidell Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that someone called to complain that a local Taco Bell had run out of “both hard and soft taco shells.”
The department says while it was a “travesty,” it can’t do anything about it.
The department hoped the taco shell stock has been replenished.
The officers say “we can’t make this stuff up.”
The Associated Press