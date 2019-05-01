FLORIDA
Lawmakers pass bill for more armed teachers
TALLAHASSEE — More Florida classroom teachers could carry guns in school under a bill passed Wednesday by state lawmakers, the latest response to last year’s mass shooting at a Parkland high school.
The Republican-led House voted 65-47 on Wednesday to send the bill to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it. The measure expands an existing school “guardian” program to allow any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their local school district approves.
“It allows the good guys to stop the bad. The bad guys will never know when the good guys are there to shoot back,” said Republican Rep. Chuck Brannan of Lake City, a retired law enforcement officer. “The guardian is the last line of defense. He or she will be there when a police officer is not.”
Teachers who want to carry guns in districts that choose to join the program would have to undergo police-style training, psychiatric evaluation and drug screening. Under a law passed last year immediately after the Parkland shooting, only teachers who also have another role, such as sports coach, are eligible to carry weapons on campus.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
New US commander in Europe amid NATO worries
WASHINGTON — The United States is installing new military leadership in Europe at a moment of heightened worries about Russian aggression, doubts about the future of arms control and rising tensions among NATO allies.
These pressures are reflected in stepped-up U.S. military maneuvers in Europe, including the unusual simultaneous deployment last week of two U.S. aircraft carrier strike groups in the Mediterranean Sea. At the same time, the Russians are rattling nerves with talk of fielding new “doomsday” weapons such as a nuclear-armed undersea drone and making moves seen by some as risking escalation of the war in eastern Ukraine.
In ceremonies in Germany on Thursday and in Belgium on Friday, Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters will take over for Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti in the dual roles of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe and head of U.S. European Command.
CALIFORNIA
Air Force test-launches Minuteman missile
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE — A fiery streak lit up the California sky as the U.S. Air Force conducted an early-morning test of an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile.
The Air Force Global Strike Command says the missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Los Angeles at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday.
The ICBM’s re-entry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles over the Pacific to a target in the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
An Air Force statement says such tests are scheduled years in advance to verify the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system, and are not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.
MAINE
State first to ban single-use food, drink containers
AUGUSTA — Maine has banned single-use food and drink containers made from polystyrene foam, commonly known as Styrofoam, becoming the first state to do so.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill, which takes effect in 2021, into law Tuesday.
Environmental groups have sought such bans amid rising public awareness of throwaway plastic that accumulates in the oceans, but the Natural Resources Council of Maine said that Maine is the first state to enact a ban.
NEW YORK
City allowing free phone calls from jail
NEW YORK — New York is now providing free phone calls from jails, making it the first major U.S. city to eliminate fees for inmate calls, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.
The Democratic mayor said the city has fully implemented the law passed by the City Council last August.
“For too long have people in custody faced barriers to basic aspects of everyday life,” de Blasio said. “With free phone calls, we’re eliminating one of those barriers and ensuring that people in custody have the opportunity to remain connected to their lawyers, families and support networks that are so crucial to re-entry into one’s community.”
Inmates were previously charged 50 cents for the first minute of a phone call and 5 cents per additional minute. The majority of people in the city’s jails are awaiting trial and have not been convicted of a crime.
Under the new rules, inmates can make free calls totaling 21 minutes every three hours to anywhere in the United States. The city Department of Correction is installing additional phone lines to handle the expected increased volume of calls.
