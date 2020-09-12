Around the Nation

Georgia
Worker falls in 2nd collapse at site
ATLANTA — A concrete slab at a parking deck under construction in Atlanta collapsed Saturday — the second collapse at the site in as many days — sending a worker trying to shore up the structure plunging several stories below, authorities said.
The man suffered leg injuries after falling eight to 10 floors, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said. The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment, and was alert and conscious, authorities said.
“He was on that concrete and rode it down as it collapsed,” Stafford said.
Indiana
Trial starts with warning for photos
JEFFERSONVILLE — The murder trial of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body began with a prosecutor warning jurors that they’ll see photos of the 2014 crime scene “worse than anything you would see in a horror movie.”
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Friday during his opening remarks in Joseph Oberhansley’s trial that Tammy Jo Blanton, 46, “met a fate that’s very difficult to describe” at the hands of the Jeffersonville man, who is charged with murder, rape, abuse of a corpse and burglary.
Mull warned the jurors, who were drawn from Allen County in northeastern Indiana because of the intense media coverage the case has received in the south of the state, that the evidence they would see will include gruesome photos.
Pennsylvania
Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause on PeepsBETHLEHEM — Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the pandemic.
Just Born Quality Confections said it won’t be producing the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter, PennLive.com reports.
Production of the holiday-shaped candies was suspended in the spring as the coronavirus spread across the state.
Limited production resumed in mid-May with protocols in place to protect employees, Just Born said.
“This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies,” the company said.
Florida
Tropical Storm Sally forms, bound for Gulf
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off south Florida, becoming the earliest 18th-named storm on record in an Atlantic hurricane season as it headed toward the Gulf of Mexico amid signs of strengthening further.
Sally emerged from a tropical depression swirling off the tip of Florida, on a forecast track bound for the Gulf. It was expected to become a hurricane by late Monday that could threaten a wide swath of the northern Gulf coast early in the week.
It becomes the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally would dump heavy rain around the Florida Keys and the southern and western parts of the state. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected over the coming days.
Wire reports
