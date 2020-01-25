Around the Nation

Delaware
Agents recover copy of Columbus letter
WILMINGTON — Federal agents in Delaware have recovered a more than 500-year-old copy of a letter penned by Christopher Columbus that vanished from an Italian library decades ago.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware and Homeland Security investigators, who specialize in the recovery of stolen rare books and historic artifacts, announced the find on Wednesday.
The letter is one of a few dozen authentic, reprinted copies of Columbus’ original letter, which was handwritten in Spanish in April 1493 and almost immediately reprinted in Latin by the Rome printer Stephan Plannck.
It’s the fourth such return in recent years after U.S. investigators, tipped off by a rare books expert, determined that several authentic copies of the Columbus letter had been stolen from libraries across Europe without library officials’ knowledge.
Investigators called this latest find — “Columbus Letter Plannck I,” which tells of Columbus’ discoveries in the Americas — the most rare of the four.
California
Former US Rep. Pete Stark dies at 88
SAN FRANCISCO — Former California Rep. Fortney “Pete” Stark, Jr., an influential Democrat whose legislative work helped reshape America’s health-care system, has died. He was 88.
Stark’s family said he died Friday at his home in Maryland. They did not disclose a cause of death.
During his 40-year career in Congress representing the East Bay, Stark helped craft the Affordable Care Act, the signature policy change of the Obama administration. He also created the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, the 1986 law best known as COBRA, which allows workers to stay on their employer’s health insurance plan after they leave a job as long as they pay the full premium.
Illinois
Woman kills retired trooper, self at bar
LISLE — A woman fatally shot a retired Illinois State Police trooper and wounded another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper Friday night before turning the gun on herself at a cigar lounge in the Chicago suburbs, police said.
The shooting at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle was “without apparent provocation,” Lisle police said after reviewing surveillance video.
The footage shows several seated people watching a big-screen television when the woman stands up, shooting 51-year-old Gregory Rieves in the back of the head and firing several rounds at two others, before shooting herself in the head, police said.
Acting Lisle Police Chief Ron Wilke later said the woman — identified as Lisa V. McMullan — and the victims were “acquaintances.”
“I believe they know each other, but do not believe there is any relation,” he told reporters.
Kentucky
Covington Catholic bus involved in crash
A CALIFORNIA, Ky. (AP) — A charter bus carrying students from a Catholic high school collided with a car Saturday morning in northern Kentucky, killing the car’s driver, police said.
The crash on the AA Highway in Campbell County happened around 7:20 a.m. as the bus was bringing Covington Catholic High School students back from the March for Life rally in Washington D.C., WLWT-TV in Cincinnati reported. The driver of the car was not immediately identified by Campbell County police.
Two people on the bus were taken to hospitals for treatment, and others suffered minor injuries.
The Archdiocese of Covington said in a news release that the bus was carrying students and chaperones back from the rally.
Last year a group of students from Covington Catholic attending the same annual anti-abortion rally drew national attention for an encounter with a Native American man.
Wire reports