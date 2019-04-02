CALIFORNIA
Gunman arrested in Hussle slaying
LOS ANGELES — Police on Tuesday arrested a man they say fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle and evaded authorities for two days.
Eric Holder, 29, was captured in Bellflower, a Los Angeles-area city about 20 miles southeast of Hussle’s clothing store, where the musician was shot Sunday.
Hussle and Holder knew each other, and the two had some kind of personal dispute in the hours before the rapper was killed, Police Chief Michel Moore said.
It was not immediately clear how authorities located him. He was detained first by sheriff’s deputies until LA police arrived and confirmed that he was wanted in Hussle’s slaying, authorities said.
Norville to have cancer removed
LOS ANGELES — “Inside Edition” anchor Deborah Norville will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule from her neck.
The 60-year-old host says in a video a viewer reached out a long time ago and told her she had seen a lump on her neck. Norville says she had it checked out and a doctor said it was a thyroid nodule.
Norville says it was nothing until recently, when the doctor said it was a “very localized form of cancer.” Norville says she will not need chemotherapy.
NEVADA
Eagles to perform ‘Hotel California’ at concert
LAS VEGAS — The Eagles will perform their 1976 “Hotel California” album in its entirety in concert for the first time.
Live Nation says it will take place on Sept. 27 and 28 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on April 12.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Deacon Frey and Vince Gill for what will be the group’s only North American performances of 2019. Founding member Glenn Frey, Deacon’s father, died in 2016.
“Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, and the title song and “New Kid in Town” won Grammys.
FLORIDA
Woman with malware nearly reaches Trump
FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman carrying two Chinese passports and a device containing computer malware lied to Secret Service agents and briefly gained admission to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend during his Florida visit, federal prosecutors allege in court documents.
Yujing Zhang, 32, approached a Secret Service agent at a checkpoint outside the Palm Beach club early Saturday afternoon and said she was a member who wanted to use the pool, court documents said. She showed the passports as identification.
Zhang is charged with making false statements to federal agents and illegally entering a restricted area. She remains in custody pending a hearing next week. Her public defender, Robert Adler, declined comment.
NEW YORK
‘Pharma Bro’ sent to solitary over phone use
NEW YORK — Pharmaceutical honcho Martin Shkreli has been banished to solitary confinement amid allegations he was running his drug company from federal prison using a contraband smartphone, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Shkreli was moved to solitary confinement at the Fort Dix, New Jersey, facility on March 7 and is likely to remain there while his alleged conduct is being investigated, the person said. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons told the AP on March 8 that it was investigating whether Shkreli, known as the “Pharma Bro,” violated prison rules forbidding inmates from conducting business and possessing cellphones.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Trump misstates German ancestry in meeting
WASHINGTON — President Trump is confusing his father and grandfather when it comes to his German ancestry.
Meeting Tuesday with NATO’s secretary general, Trump reached back into his family history — and missed — as he made the point that Germany should be spending more on its own military budget, to relieve pressure on NATO partners.
“I have great respect for Angela, and I have great respect for the country,” he said, referring to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “My father is German, right, was German, and born in a very wonderful place in Germany, and so I have a great feeling for Germany, but they’re not paying what they should be paying.”
Trump’s father, Fred, was born in New York City. The president’s grandfather, Friedrich, was born in Germany. Friedrich Trump immigrated to the U.S. in 1885 at the age of 16, arriving in New York before moving to the western parts of the U.S.
