Around the Nation

Kentucky
Kentucky AG has received ballistics in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited FBI ballistics report in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands, and there would be no announcement on the investigation this week.
“We continue to work diligently to follow the facts and complete the investigation,” Cameron tweeted.
Cameron has indicated the ballistics report from federal investigators was an important piece of evidence still needed in the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.
Police: 5 hospitalized after Kentucky block party shooting
MADISONVILLE — Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party Sunday in Kentucky, authorities said.
Two people had fired gunshots during the gathering where nearly 100 people were in attendance on early Sunday morning in Madisonville, the Madisonville Police Department said in a news release. It is not clear who fired the gunshots, police said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the five injured individuals.
Two victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital by helicopter. The woman remains in serious condition, police said. Three others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Florida
Florida suspect killed by police after shooting at officers
DAYTONA BEACH — A Florida suspect was shot dead by police after he opened fire on officers serving a warrant for his arrest, officials said.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said one of the officers was shot in the chest but was wearing his bulletproof vest and was expected to recover soon. Another officer tripped running around in the shootout and injured his head.
The suspect was 44-year-old Michael Harris, who was wanted in connection with a shooting involving a woman earlier this month.
Capri told reporters at a press conference that it was unfortunate that police had to take a life, but said “the suspect dictated that.”
Indiana
Girl, 7, killed in drive-by shooting during party in Indiana
SOUTH BEND — Shots fired from a vehicle killed a 7-year-old girl attending a birthday party in northern Indiana, according to police.
The shooting occurred Saturday around 7:40 p.m. when multiple shots were fired from a vehicle driving by the home in South Bend.
The girl was seriously injured and later died at an area hospital, police said.
Although several people were standing in front of the home, she was the only shooting victim, according to authorities.
An autopsy has not yet been scheduled. The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
Illinois
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in drive-by at Chicago restaurant
CHICAGO — One person was killed and five others injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon at a restaurant on Chicago’s far South Side, according to police.
The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. when shots were fired from a white SUV, killing a male customer who was dining outside in a tent, police spokeswoman Jessica Rocco said.
Police said he was the intended target.
Five other people who were shot were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police provided no further details.
Wire reports
