Around the Nation

Texas
Marshals arrest man in shooting of 8 at bar
SAN ANTONIO — Federal agents in Florida have arrested a man charged in a shooting outside a bar last week that injured eight people, police said Thursday.
U.S. marshals arrested Jenelius Crew, 37, on Thursday morning as he left a hotel in Miami, San Antonio police said. Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest Wednesday on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in which a man with a rifle opened fire on people in the parking lot of a venue called Rebar.
The man was part of a group turned away from the bar because they were “inebriated,” San Antonio police Chief William McManus said Saturday.
California
Pop star Eilish wins new restraining order
LOS ANGELES — A judge has extended to three years a restraining order taken out by Billie Eilish against a man who repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home.
In a hearing, Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman agreed to the extension of the May 11 order preventing Prenell Rousseau, 24, of Farmingville, New York, from attempting to contact or coming within 100 yards of the 18-year-old pop star or her parents.
Eilish, her attorney and her parents phoned in to the hearing, held in a courtroom that was empty except for a reporter from The Associated Press and court workers because of tight coronavirus restrictions.
Maryland
Naval Academy opens inquiry into tweets
ANNAPOLIS — The U.S. Naval Academy has opened an investigation into social-media posts allegedly made by a cadet that suggested police should shoot unarmed protesters and that Breonna Taylor received “justice” when she was shot and killed by police in Kentucky.
The posts were made by a since-deleted Twitter account identified as belonging to Chase Standage, a midshipman from California, and began circulating online Monday, The Capital Gazette reported.
Academy officials learned about the comments Monday night, the newspaper quoted Cmdr. Alana Garas as saying.
Screenshots posted online appear to show the cadet wrote “good hit” about a police officer firing tear gas at an unarmed protester demonstrating in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and allegedly said “these riots would’ve been over a whole lot quicker” if police officers could kill unarmed people.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!