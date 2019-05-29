MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday discouraged Alabama Republican Roy Moore from running for U.S. Senate again in 2020, saying the GOP must regain the once reliably red state and Moore "cannot win."
Moore, who contends establishment Republicans are trying to keep him from running, disputed the assertion saying, "everybody knows I can win."
Moore lost the 2017 special election to Democrat Doug Jones amid sexual misconduct allegations. He is considering a second run in 2020.
"Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama," Trump wrote in a Wednesday morning tweet.
Trump, who backed Moore in 2017 despite the allegations, tweeted "I have NOTHING against Roy Moore," but warned "Roy Moore cannot win."
Trump added that if Democrats retain the seat in 2020, "many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost."
Moore told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that he has not made a decision about whether to enter the 2020 race, but Trump's comments will not influence him.
"I think the president is coming under pressure from people in Washington, scared that I will run for the Senate, scared I will win and know I can win," Moore, 72, said.
"Everybody knows I can win and that's what's worrying in Washington."
Moore said he will announce a decision in June.
Jones defeated Moore in 2017 by 22,000 votes out of 1.3 million cast in a special election to fill the seat previously held by Jeff Sessions, who became Trump's attorney general.
Republicans control the Senate 53-47 and view defeating Jones as a top priority. Jones, 65, is considered the most endangered Democratic incumbent facing re-election in 2020, a year when several GOP senators are vulnerable and control of the chamber will be at stake.
As he weighs a possible rematch with Jones, Moore contends the 2017 election was a "fraud" adding he has tried to "repudiate the false accusations that came against me."
Six women accused Moore of pursuing romantic or sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers as young as 14 and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two accused him of assault or molestation, accusations that he has vehemently denied.
A crowded GOP primary field is taking shape for the 2020 race in Alabama.
Congressman Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and legislator Arnold Mooney have announced Republican primary bids.
Moore retains a strong following among some evangelical voters in the state. He was twice elected as the state's chief justice but was twice stripped of those duties. A judicial ethics panel said he defied, or urged defiance of, federal court orders regarding same-sex marriage and the public display of the Ten Commandments.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he's in "near remission" of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is "kind of mind-boggling."
The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he's responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him "they hadn't seen this kind of positive results in their memory." Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%.
Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but said he intended to keep working. He said he planned to beat the disease's low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.
The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.
Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego hospital on Wednesday revealed the birth of a girl believed to be the world's tiniest surviving baby, who weighed just 245 grams (about 8.6 ounces) before she was discharged as a healthy infant.
The baby named Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days and was sent home this month weighing 5 pounds (2 kilograms) after nearly five months in the neonatal intensive care unit, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns said in a statement.
The baby's family gave permission to share the story but wanted to stay anonymous, the hospital said.
Saybie's ranking as the world's smallest baby ever to survive is according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa, the hospital said.
Dr. Edward Bell, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Iowa, said Saybie had the lowest birth weight of those submitted to the registry.
"The Registry contains only those infants submitted and medically confirmed," he said in an email to The Associated Press. "We cannot rule out even smaller infants who have not been reported to the Registry."
The mother described the birth in a video produced by the hospital, calling it the scariest day of her life.
She said she was taken to the hospital, where she was told she had preeclampsia and very high blood pressure and that the baby needed to be delivered quickly.
The mother said she told medical professionals that she didn't think her daughter would survive because she was only 23 weeks. Babies typically are born at 40 weeks.
She said doctors told her husband that he had about an hour with his child before she died. But the mother said the hour turned into two, which became a day and then a week.
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school system has recalled a high school's yearbook that had a cover featuring a picture of a Confederate flag.
On its Facebook page, Thomasville City Schools said the Thomasville High School yearbook used several photos from yearbooks past, including a 1968 yearbook picture which had the words "Go Dogs" being held in front of the Confederate flag. The yearbook's theme this year is "A Blast From The Past."
According to the Facebook post, the yearbook had been distributed to a few students and members of the staff. After the photo was identified, all yearbooks were collected. The picture will be removed from all yearbook covers and new yearbooks will be distributed to students and staff.
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who was scouting fishing locations came across a rare sight: a pair of Canada lynx facing off alongside a road.
Daniel Wadleigh, of Belgrade, tells the Bangor Daily News that the two cats were so focused on their showdown that they didn't notice him Friday night. He stopped his truck and shot video showing them caterwauling at each other.
He said he'd seen lynx before but that he'd "never, ever seen anything" like the spectacle in Sandwich Academy Grant Township in western Maine.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is drafting a rule to revoke Canada lynx's threatened listing across the Lower 48 states under the Endangered Species Act. The government announced last year that the lynx no longer need special protections.
———
This story has been corrected to show that the road was paved, not dirt.
———
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man charged with illegally catching and trying to sell venomous eastern timber rattlesnakes has been hospitalized after being bitten by snakes.
Cody Short was bitten by eastern timber rattlesnakes Friday night, said Mike Parker, a state Fish and Boat Commission spokesman. The bites happened hours after the delay of his scheduled guilty plea to charges related to the illegal capture and sale of rattlesnakes and the killing of 12 prized deer in another case, according to Pennlive.com.
He was in critical condition Wednesday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to hospital spokesman Joseph Stender.
Short was arrested last summer after he agreed to sell 11 snakes to an undercover agent for $900. He had 22 rattlesnakes at his property near Williamsport.
In February, Short told Pennlive he was sorry.
"I'm very ashamed for all that I did. Everything about this was wrong. I'm guilty of what I did," he said.
He told the news site he caught the snakes to eat them at his 40th birthday party last June.
Hunters can get a permit to take one eastern timber rattlesnake a year, but aren't permitted to sell them.
Due to the charges against Short, he wouldn't have been issued a permit, Parker said.
Short also is accused of killing 12 deer worth $138,000 at Whitetail Mountain Lodge, an enclosed preserve where deer are bred, raised and released for hunting.
Prosecutors allege that Short shot the bucks in the fall and winter of 2017, cut off their heads for the antlers and left the carcasses.
———
Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com