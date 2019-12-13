Kansas
Wandering animal trio set for Nativity feature
GODDARD — A camel, cow and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene.
The trio will be the celebrity guests Saturday during a holiday event at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park, The Wichita Eagle reports. Sully the camel, Gus the donkey and Rufus the cow made headlines last month when the Goddard Police Department asked for help in a Facebook post locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”
Law enforcement later determined that they belonged to an employee of the wildlife park, but not before posting that if they couldn’t find the owner, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.”
Ohio
WWII vet set to finally graduate after 73 years
CINCINNATI — A World War II veteran will graduate from the University of Cincinnati on Saturday, more than 70 years after he first enrolled. Paul Blom, 94, began classes for his degree at the university in 1946 after enlisting in the Navy three years prior, WCPO-TV reported.
“I came down to UC thinking I was going to go to school, but, you know, it was late, it was almost August, and there wasn’t no room for me,” Blom said. He began to help with the family trucking business while taking night classes at the university for the next nine years.
But life got in the way until his family reached out to the university to see whether he could receive an honorary degree. The university found, after a little digging, that it was able to do better than an honorary degree and offer him the associate’s degree he had earned in full.
Florida
Man who ran naked at airport gets probation
DAYTONA BEACH — A man who ran naked through Daytona Beach International Airport screaming about a bomb threat was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation and told to pay restitution to airlines affected by an evacuation that stranded scores of travelers.
Volusia County Circuit Judge Matt Foxman ordered John Thomas Greenwood, 27, to pay restitution of $4,939 to American Airlines and $9,500 to Delta Air Lines. He also may be required to pay restitution to Jet Blue and to the airport, but an amount hasn’t been set, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.
Early in the morning of May 11, 2018, Greenwood, clad only in socks, ran through the airport screaming that a bomb was about to explode, police said.
Missouri
Cop who won bias suit to head diversity unit
CLAYTON — A gay St. Louis County police sergeant who was awarded nearly $20 million in a discrimination lawsuit has been promoted to lieutenant and picked as the leader of a newly created diversity and inclusion unit.
Police Chief Jon Belmar said in a news release Thursday night announcing the unit that the department “must demonstrate to our officers and to our community that we prioritize diversity and inclusion.”
Wire reports