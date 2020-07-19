Around the Nation

Illinois
13 shot, wounded at gathering
PEORIA — Police said that 13 people were shot and wounded early Sunday after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.
None of the wounds are considered life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star.
Officers responding to a report about people being shot found a gathering of about 200 people in the area. Two people had serious wounds and were taken to a hospital. Eleven others with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals. Six of those shot are men and seven are women, authorities said.
Nation
Study: Black kids more likely to die after virus surgeriesBlack children were more likely than whites to die after common surgeries, a U.S. study found, echoing evidence seen in adults.
The researchers examined national data on nearly 173,000 operations from 2012 through 2017. Appendix removal and orthopedic operations were among the most common surgeries. And while there were few deaths, the disparities were striking: 23 black youngsters died within 30 days of surgery compared with 13 whites.
The study was published Monday in Pediatrics.
US appeals court overrules Texas GOP’s in-person convention
A federal appeals court has overruled a judge’s decision allowing the Texas Republican Party to hold an in-person convention in Houston, marking a big win for the the nation’s fourth-largest city in an ongoing battle with the state GOP.
In an order issued Saturday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed Friday’s ruling that would have permitted the Republican Party of Texas to host an in-person convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center. It came one day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner vowed to appeal the case.
Judge Lynn Hughes, of the Southern District of Texas, had ruled Friday that the city of Houston violated the GOP’s constitutional rights by canceling the event.
Georgia
Applications taken to replace Rep Lewis
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats will gather Monday to decide a replacement on November’s ballot for U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday after serving for more than 30 years in Congress.
The seat will remain empty until Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp schedules a special election. The Republican governor has given no indication when he will hold an election with just over six months left in Lewis’ term.
State law allows the Democratic Party to replace Lewis on the ballot in the 5th Congressional District, but the decision has to be made quickly for the district that includes much of the city of Atlanta
