ALABAMA
Moore announces another Senate run
MONTGOMERY — Alabama Republican Roy Moore announced Thursday that he is running for U.S. Senate again in 2020 after failing to win the seat two years ago amid sexual misconduct accusations.
With his return to the political stage, Moore faces a crowded GOP primary field as he aims for an eventual rematch against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who bested him in the 2017 special election to fill the seat previously held by Jeff Sessions.
“I believe in America. I believe we’ve got to have politicians that go to Washington and do what they say,” Moore said during his announcement.
Some state and national Republicans, worried that Moore’s too polarizing and could jeopardize what should otherwise be a reliable GOP seat, have discouraged him from entering the race. Republicans see retaking the Alabama seat as a top priority in 2020.
NEW YORK
NRA sues North, alleging harm to group
NEW YORK — The National Rifle Association has sued its former president, Oliver North, for what it called “conduct harmful to the NRA” as turmoil that was exposed publicly when North resigned two months ago continued Thursday when the organization also turned against its longtime chief lobbyist.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York sought a judge’s declaration that the NRA isn’t required to pay North’s legal bills.
North stepped down from the post in April after serving for a year.
The suit also accused top NRA official Chris W. Cox of conspiring with North to oust the organization’s chief executive, Wayne LaPierre.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Penske will receive Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON — President Trump says he’s awarding a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, one of the most powerful men in American motorsports.
Trump said he spoke with Penske on Thursday to inform him and that Penske is “very thrilled” to be receiving the nation’s highest commendation for a civilian.
Penske celebrated his record 18th victory as a car owner at the Indianapolis 500 in May with driver Simon Pagenaud, a feat that earned Penske his second trip to the White House this year.
HAWAII
Giant telescope slated for sacred peak
HONOLULU — After years of protests and legal battles, Hawaii officials have announced that a massive telescope, which will allow scientists to peer into the most distant reaches of our early universe, will be built on a volcano that some consider sacred.
Gov. David Ige said Thursday that the state has issued a “notice to proceed” for the Thirty Meter Telescope project.
In October, a state Supreme Court’s 4-1 ruling upheld the project’s permits for the $1.4 billion instrument.
Opponents say the telescope will desecrate sacred land atop Mauna Kea, the state’s highest peak and a place of religious importance to Native Hawaiians.
FLORIDA
Prosthetic ear’s owner found via Facebook
HOLMES BEACH — Police in Florida trying to find the rightful owner of a prosthetic ear that washed up on their beach got a happy phone call from South Carolina on Thursday.
Holmes Beach Police Sgt. Brian Hall said a woman called saying the rubber ear they posted on Facebook belongs to her husband.
Hall said the Beaufort couple was vacationing in the Tampa Bay area when the man went swimming. She said he was trying to put the ear in his pocket for safekeeping when “a wave knocked it off his hand.”
The police department said a local resident found it.
