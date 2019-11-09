NEW YORK
77-foot tree installed at Rockefeller Center
NEW YORK — A Norway spruce that was purchased as a sapling 60 years ago was installed at New York City’s Rockefeller Center as the anchor of the upcoming Christmas festivities.
The 77-foot tree from the village of Florida, New York, was lifted into place Saturday.
The televised lighting ceremony will be Dec. 4.
TEXAS
Police: Assault suspect pulled rifle on officers
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer at a gas station was a sexual assault suspect who pulled a rifle on officers.
The Bexar County medical examiner identified the man who was shot Wednesday as 34-year-old Raul Casas Campos.
Police Chief William McManus and County Sheriff Javier Salazar said officers with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were following Campos when pulled into the gas station at a Walmart. McManus said Campos pulled out a rifle as officers approached the vehicle and a San Antonio officer shot him.
OKLAHOMA
Air passenger charged with sex misconduct
TULSA — A Utah man accused of groping another passenger on a Salt Lake City-bound American Airlines flight that diverted to Tulsa for his arrest has been charged with abusive sexual contact.
The man, identified in court records as James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy, 32, was charged by federal prosecutors Friday.
An FBI agent said in an affidavit that Cholewinski touched the arm of a woman next to him Tuesday, and she pushed his hands away. The woman said Cholewinski then grabbed her crotch, she pushed his hand away and told him to stop, at which point he held up his hands and said he was sorry.
NEW JERSEY
Aggressive turkeys ruffling residents
TOMS RIVER — Residents here have been getting an early Thanksgiving surprise.
A gaggle of 40 to 60 wild turkeys has been aggressively terrorizing residents in a 55-and-up community in Ocean County daily.
Holiday City residents say the turkeys are blocking doorways, pecking at cars and behaving aggressively when they are shooed away.
The township has received dozens of complaints but says its animal control is powerless in capturing or stopping the birds since they are not licensed to trap wildlife.
FLORIDA
Sheriff: Disney workers
possessed child porn
WINTER HAVEN — Authorities in central Florida say two Disney workers and a former assistant principal at a middle school were among 17 arrested in a child porn sting.
In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday that the 17 men arrested range in age from 19 to 77.
Authorities say 52-year-old Walt Disney World Resorts janitor Donald Durr of Davenport had images of child porn on an electronic tablet.
Investigators say 40-year-old Brett Kinney of Lake Alfred told officers he had an addiction to child pornography and worked as a guest experience manager at Disney World.
GEORGIA
2 suspects in custody in collegian’s death
ATLANTA — A day after a missing Clark Atlanta University student was found dead in a Georgia park, police arrested the victim’s roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend.
Atlanta police on Saturday arrested Jordyn Jonesand Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley, both 21, on charges of malice murder in the Oct. 31 death of Alexis Crawford.
Police say the medical examiner determined Crawford died by asphyxiation.
ILLINOIS
Much of nation braces for record-low temps
CHICAGO — Air from Siberia — yes, Siberia — is heading toward a huge chunk of the United States and it could set record-low temperatures from Texas to New England.
National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said Saturday that the weather service’s National Digital Forecast Database indicates that some 200 records might fall between Monday and Wednesday.
The cold front is expected to move through the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains on Sunday and then continue southward and eastward on Monday and Tuesday, sending temperatures plunging below freezing all the way south to the Gulf Coast.
It will bring January-like temperatures to some locations that are as much as 30 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.
CALIFORNIA
‘Jersey Shore’ star pleads not guilty
LOS ANGELES — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and other misdemeanors after his arrest last month in the Hollywood Hills.
Ortiz-Magro, 33, entered the plea Friday in Los Angeles to seven misdemeanor counts that also included criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest.
Police say Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and they had to use a stun gun to take him into custody on Oct. 4.
Ortiz-Magro’s attorney Scott Leemon says the facts around the arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, and he looks forward to addressing the situation with the city attorney.
