Around the Nation

Colorado
Bright red, massive firework breaks world record
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A massive firework launched over a Colorado ski resort town has set a record for the world’s largest aerial firework.
The 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst, turning the sky bright red and drawing gasps from the crowd, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.
Tim Borden of Steamboat Springs headed the team that developed the firework over seven years. Borden first attempted to set the world record last year, but failed when the shell exploded inside the mortar without lifting off the ground, the newspaper reported
California
Man finds alleged hit-and-run driver who killed his wife
CORONA — A Southern California man who made it his mission to track down the hit-and-run driver who killed his wife and mother of their eight children led police to an 85-year-old suspect, who was arrested, authorities said.
Brenda Richardson died after a white Lexus struck her motorcycle last week in Corona, police said. Her husband, Rod Richardson, told KNBC-TV that he decided to search for the car that hit his wife.
While at the intersection where the collision occurred, Richardson said he spotted the entrance of an apartment complex.
“Something was on my heart, tugging me, saying ‘you need to go in,’” Richardson told the news station.
As soon as he entered the complex, he saw a white Lexus with damage to passenger’s side front door. He called Corona police and officers arrested Tashiro Isa on suspicion of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter. It wasn’t known Sunday if the 85-year-old Corona resident has an attorney.
Maryland
Midshipman dies after running as part of physical readiness test
ANNAPOLIS — A Navy midshipman died Saturday while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.
The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas. Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy’s semi-annual physical readiness test.
Officials said initial responders provided exhaustive resuscitation efforts, then Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Saturday.
Louisiana
Jury: Man is sentenced to death penalty in deputies’ killings
EDGARD — A man convicted of killing two Louisiana sheriff’s deputies during a bloody gun battle showed little reaction Sunday as a jury decided he should receive the death penalty, a newspaper reported.
The decision came two days after Kyle Joekel was convicted at trial in St. John the Baptist Parish, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported.
Jurors found 35-year-old Joekel guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.
Wire reports