Oakland teachers gear up for strike
SAN FRANCISCO — Teachers in Oakland, California, prepared Wednesday to walk off the job in what could be the nation's latest strike over classroom conditions and pay.
Oakland's 3,000 teachers planned to pack up personal items from classrooms and say goodbye to students then begin the strike Thursday, "barring an unlikely change from the district," union officials with the Oakland Education Association said.
The walkout would affect 36,000 students at 86 schools.
In a message to parents, the Oakland Unified School District said schools would remain open, staffed by non-union employees and substitute teachers.
WWII vet, who served 4 presidents, dies
SAN DIEGO — Armando Rodriguez, a Mexican immigrant and World War II veteran who went on to serve under four American presidents while pressing for civil rights, has died.
Christy Rodriguez, his daughter, said Wednesday her father died early Sunday morning at their San Diego home from complications of a stroke. He was 97.
Rodriguez was born in Gomez Palacio, Mexico, and came to the San Diego with his family as a 6-year-old boy.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Rodriguez graduated from San Diego State University and worked as a teacher before joining the Mexico American civil rights movement.
He led Southern California's Viva Kennedy campaign — the effort to increase Latino voter support for John F. Kennedy in 1960. Rodriguez later held a number of positions under presidents Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan.
Church won't oppose ban on gay conversion
SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon church won't stand in the way of a proposal to ban gay conversion therapy for minors in its home base of Utah, leaders said Wednesday, a position that advocates heralded as a milestone in the conservative state.
The announcement is key in part because LGBT members have historically reported that church leaders encouraged them to attend therapy aimed at changing their sexual orientation, said Troy Williams with the group Equality Utah.
"We are grateful that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recognizes the harms of conversion therapy and has denounced the practice," he said.
Cohen's prison date is postponed
NEW YORK — President Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was granted a few more weeks of freedom Wednesday after his lawyers said he's still recovering from surgery and hasn't had time to get his affairs in order because he's preparing to testify before Congress.
U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III approved delaying the start of Cohen's three-year sentence until May 6. Cohen's lawyer said he was undergoing intensive post-surgery physical therapy and spending substantial time getting ready for testimony his attorneys say he will deliver to three congressional committees this month.
Cohen, 52, was spotted last month in New York City wearing a hospital ID bracelet and with his right arm in a sling. At the time, his lawyer said he'd undergone minor shoulder surgery.
Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the Senate intelligence committee and campaign finance violations.
Weinstein seeks appeal of sex-trafficking ruling
NEW YORK — A judge who ruled an aspiring actress can use sex trafficking laws to sue Harvey Weinstein seemed reluctant at a hearing Wednesday to let his decision be appealed before trial.
U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet noted that no other judge has disagreed with his August ruling. Two other federal judges, one in Manhattan and one in California, have cited Sweet's finding in ruling as he did in other cases against Weinstein.
"Other judges know what I've done. At the moment, there's no conflict," Sweet said.
He didn't rule on whether lawyers can immediately appeal his finding that sex trafficking laws more commonly used to shut down brothels can be used against a Hollywood titan accused of sexual abuse by multiple women.
