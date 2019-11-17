Louisiana
Democrat wins 2nd term as state governor
BATON ROUGE — Deep in the heart of the conservative South, Louisiana’s voters reelected Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to a second term, shocking Republicans who had hoped to reclaim the seat on the strength of President Trump’s popularity.
With his focus on bipartisan, state-specific issues, the moderate Edwards cobbled together enough cross-party support Saturday to defeat Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, getting about 51% of the vote.
Arkansas
2 professors accused of producing meth
ARKADELPHIA — Two Arkansas college chemistry professors have been arrested on charges of making meth, in an apparent case of life imitating art.
The Clark County sheriff’s office says Henderson State University professors Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland were arrested Friday on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.
It wasn’t clear if they remained in jail Sunday, and a jail official said he couldn’t give out that information.
Massachusetts
Dunkin’ bans ‘double cup,’ plans to nix foamBOSTON — The Dunkin’ coffee chain says customers will have to do without a “double cup” for their iced drinks.
A new campaign focused in Massachusetts and Rhode Island tells customers they can no longer nest their iced drinks in a second, foam cup for extra insulation as the company moves to eliminate its polystyrene cups.
The brand says the double-cup habit was started in New England and is most common there.
But by Dec. 1, all the region’s stores will swap foam cups for paper ones that the company says are more environmentally friendly.
New York
Fraternity suspended after slur is reported
SYRACUSE — An African American student at Syracuse University reported being called a racial slur over the weekend, prompting the college to suspend a fraternity Sunday and shut down social activities for all other fraternities for the rest of the semester pending an investigation.
The student told officials the slur came from a group of students, which included members of a fraternity, and visitors on Saturday night.
Chancellor Kent Syverud said officials have already “assembled substantial evidence, including security camera video, eyewitness accounts and interviews.”
Virginia
19 hospitalized after bus hits tractor trailer
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Authorities say more than a dozen people have been hospitalized in Virginia after a commercial bus hit an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 64.
Citing Virginia State Police, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 19 people were brought to hospitals after the Sunday morning crash on Afton Mountain at the Augusta and Nelson County line.
Police say the tractor trailer was heading east when the driver lost control and overturned across the road.
A bus with 20 passengers couldn’t avoid the tractor trailer and hit it, splitting the truck in half.
