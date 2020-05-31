Around the Nation

Minnesota
Stores temporarily close due to protests
Target and CVS said Sunday that they are temporarily closing certain locations.
Target said it has closed six stores for an extended period. Another store in Minneapolis remains closed, along with stores in Oakland, California; Atlanta; Philadelphia and Chicago.
Target said it temporarily closed or adjusted hours at more than 200 stores over the weekend, but most were scheduled to reopen Sunday or Monday.
CVS didn’t say how many stores it closed, but it said the shuttered locations are in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia.
New Jersey
Some police praised for joining Floyd protests
Police officers in one of New Jersey’s largest and most violent cities were praised on social media for marching alongside protesters in rallies held this weekend over George Floyd’s death.
Camden County Police Chief Joe Wysocki, who has been working in the city for decades, joined the front line of a march in Camden on Saturday afternoon, sporting his uniform, a protective face mask and a peace sign.
“Yesterday was another example of our ongoing engagement, and a very real dialogue, that we are having with residents throughout Camden that has made our agency part of the fabric of this city,” Wysocki said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press.
Since Camden’s police force disbanded and reformed in 2013 as a county agency, officers there have been hyper-focused on community policing. It’s not strange to see them on walking beats or attending neighborhood block parties like the one Saturday night where two officers grilled up hamburgers and hot dogs.
“We know that together we are stronger, we know that together, in the city of Camden, we can create a space where policing is focused on deescalation and dialogue,” Wysocki said.
North Carolina
RNC sets Wednesday deadline for response
RALEIGH — The Republican National Committee says it wants to hear from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper by Wednesday on whether the state can fully accommodate the party’s national convention in August this summer.
The letter sent Saturday by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to Cooper comes a day after Cooper talked by phone with President Trump about the issue. The two disagreed about the viability of a full-fledged convention.
The convention is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 24 in Charlotte.
Mississippi
Mayor apologizes for tweets on Floyd
PETAL — A white Mississippi mayor who caused an outrage with his tweets about the death of George Floyd has apologized but says he won’t resign.
Petal Mayor Hal Marx told the Hattiesburg American his remarks on social media about Floyd’s death, which occurred after a white police officer kneeled on his neck, “were made in haste and not well-thought out or expressed.
“I apologize to those who found them to be insensitive, and I apologize to the people of our city,” Marx told the newspaper in an interview Saturday.
Still, the mayor said he plans to serve out his term that expires in July 2021. On Friday, at least 200 people protested at City Hall calling for Marx to resign. Petal’s board of aldermen also agreed the mayor should step down.
