Around the Nation

California
Magnitude 5.2 quake rattles California-Nevada state line
BODIE — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 rattled the remote California-Nevada state line but no damage or injuries were reported.
The quake just struck after 7:36 a.m. Saturday and was centered near Bodie, a former gold-mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, approximately 90 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.
It was followed by several aftershocks. Two were larger than magnitude 3.0.
Mono County Sheriff's dispatchers about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Bodie felt the earthquake, Sgt. Magdaleno Hernandez said. He said they have not received any reports of damages or injuries.
-----
Maryland
Judge rules cities' Affordable Care Act lawsuit can proceed
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a lawsuit by several cities alleging that the Trump administration has sabotaged the Affordable Care Act can go forward.
U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow on Friday denied part of the government's motion to dismiss the complaint, which was originally filed in 2018 and amended last year.
The lawsuit asserts the administration is trying to discourage enrollment and reduce choices, and will destabilize the health insurance marketplace.
Columbus, Ohio, is the lead plaintiff in the case. It was joined by Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Philadelphia and residents of Charlottesville, Virginia.
The judge did dismiss part of the lawsuit, a claim that accused the president of violating a Constitutional clause requiring the faithful execution of laws.
---
New York
Nurses, lauded for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
CORTLANDT, N.Y. (AP) — Some nurses at a New York hospital who had just been lauded for their work during the coronavirus pandemic ended their stress-filled overnight shifts to find their tires had been slashed while they worked.
New York state police reported that the tires of 22 vehicles were found slashed Friday morning outside New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.
Daniel R. Hall, 29, was arrested on charges including criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Police said he had a small amount of PCP when he was arrested.
Hall is due in court May 18. It's not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.
Hospital officials said they would pay for the damage.
“We were shocked to hear of this incident, especially at this time when our employees are working tirelessly and courageously" through the COVID-19 pandemic, the officials said in a statement to the Journal News.
Before the tires were slashed, dozens of police officers and firefighters had gathered outside the hospital Thursday night to applaud the health care workers, who like their colleagues across New York state have been treating patients stricken by the coronavirus, the newspaper reported.
“What our hospital is focusing on today is the beautiful tribute given by our first responders last night,” the hospital statement said.
---
Bodega owner: Coffee, food but no customers in 'ghost town'
NEW YORK (AP) — The shelves are stocked, the coffee percolating at Deli-licious delicatessen.
The only thing missing are the customers — the office workers who would come by for breakfast or lunch, the neighborhood residents stopping in for a quick purchase of a drink or a snack.
But in the days of coronavirus and sheltering in place, “it’s been a ghost town,” said Alex Batista, 28, who with his brother owns the bodega in the Glendale neighborhood of Queens.
These days, “you don’t get that kind of crowd,” he said. “Mostly we're just staying open, trying to help out the community.”
They have had one consistent source of business, sadly, as the virus has ravaged the city, killing more people than were lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks: “Funeral homes guys, they usually come in too a lot. They're busy, too, unfortunately,” he said.
They’ve shortened the hours at the store, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and cut staff hours. When the occasional customer comes in, they maintain distance, bumping elbows across the sandwich counter instead of exchanging handshakes.
———
The Associated Press followed 10 New York City residents on Monday, April 6, as they tried to survive another day in the city assailed by the new coronavirus. For more, read 24 Hours: The Fight for New York.
———
The cat, a mainstay of many a New York City bodega, strolls around the store, no one around to bother it.
It’s been hard for Batista, who with his brother grew up watching their father run a bodega after coming to New York City from the Dominican Republic as children and being raised in East New York.
“I’m the type of guy, I keep it busy,” he said. Normally, he would be up at 5:30 a.m. to get to the store by 6:30 a.m. to open it up, and going to the gym, going to the wholesalers.
Now, “I go home, watching the news. You get a headache from the news, you see the same thing over and over.”
He said the first week, sales dropped precipitously, around 60 percent. The week after, it picked up somewhat with deliveries, but not enough to make it up.
It can’t keep going on like this, he said.
“Three or four months of this, and that’s it, we have to shut down,” he said.
For now, he’s waiting, “just trying to get on with it, see what’s going to come next,” he said.
“Hopefully this is the worst it could get before it gets better.”
Wire reports
