CALIFORNIA
Chewbacca actor dies at 74
LOS ANGELES — Actor Peter Mayhew, who played shaggy, towering Chewbacca in several of the “Star Wars” films, has died, his family said Thursday. He was 74.
Mayhew died at his home in Texas on Tuesday, according to a family statement. No cause was given.
The 7-foot-3 Mayhew played the beloved and furry Chewbacca, sidekick to Han Solo and co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, in the original “Star Wars” trilogy.
He went on to appear as the Wookiee in 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith” and shared the part in 2015’s “The Force Awakens” with actor Joonas Suotamo, who later took over the role.
MARYLAND
Baltimore mayor resigns amid investigations
BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s mayor resigned under pressure Thursday amid a flurry of investigations into whether she arranged bulk sales of her self-published children’s books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.
Mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation came exactly a week after her City Hall offices, homes and multiple other locations were raided by FBI and IRS agents. She is the second mayor in less than a decade to step down because of scandal.
“I am sorry for the harm that I have caused to the image of the city of Baltimore and the credibility of the office of the mayor,” Pugh said in a written statement read by her lawyer, Steven Silverman.
A federal grand jury has been empaneled and state and local inquiries are also underway into the roughly $800,000 Pugh made over the years in exchange for her “Healthy Holly” paperbacks about health and nutrition. She hasn’t been charged with any crime.
NEW YORK
Would-be NYC bomber gets 10 years in plot
NEW YORK — A man who plotted to bomb New York City’s subways, then switched sides after his arrest and spent nearly a decade helping the U.S. identify and prosecute terrorists, was rewarded for his help Thursday with a sentence of 10 years in prison, effectively time he has already served.
Najibullah Zazi, a 33-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen who became radicalized and received explosives training from al-Qaida after traveling to Pakistan in 2008, faced up to life in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism-related charges.
The subway plot sent shockwaves through New York and the federal law enforcement community, underscoring the continuing threat of terrorism years after 9/11. But federal prosecutors said Zazi, after his 2009 arrest, provided “extraordinary” assistance to U.S. counterterrorism authorities, implicating his closest friends and offering a window into the inner-workings of al-Qaida.
U.S. District Raymond J. Dearie described Zazi’s cooperation as “unprecedented,” referring in part to federal investigations that remain ongoing. Details of those cases were blacked out of a court filing that prosecutors made public this week in light of concerns for national security.
“I have no doubt you saved a life,” Dearie said, adding he believed Zazi had undergone a compelling transformation during his years in custody. “Your obvious intelligence served you well.”
Zazi will remain on supervised release— federal probation— for the rest of his life. The sentence also requires he continue to cooperate with federal authorities.
PENNSYLVANIA
Cicada swarms likely to hit state, Ohio, W. Va.
PITTSBURGH — With their bulging red eyes and deafening mating song, the 17-year cicadas are about to emerge.
The insects have been waiting underground for nearly two decades, and millions are about to make their debut around western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio and a small swath of West Virginia.
Penn State Extension horticulture educator Sandy Feather tells the Tribune Review it takes several days of temperatures above 60 degrees Fahrenheit for them to emerge. Temperatures around Pittsburgh are forecast to be in the high 60s and low 70s next week.
Adult cicadas don’t eat or bite and exist only to mate. They’ll all be dead by the end of June.