Around the Nation

Florida
Tropical Storm Arthur inches closer to U.S. East Coast
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Arthur inched closer to the U.S. East Coast on Sunday, although its impact was expected to be limited to some minor flooding and rough seas along the North Carolina coast.
Arthur formed off the coast of Florida on Saturday, making it the sixth straight year for a named storm to develop before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a tropical storm warning for North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sunday. At 2 p.m. EDT, the storm’s center was located about 310 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Arthur had top sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving to the north-northeast at 9 mph.
Forecasts say Arthur will stay well offshore of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina on Sunday and then approach the North Carolina coast on Monday, where it will drop 1 to 3 inches of rain Sunday night and Monday.
California
12 firefighters recovering after explosion
LOS ANGELES — Eight firefighters remained hospitalized Sunday after being hurt in an explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles that sent crews running for their lives when a ball of flames shot out of the building and scorched a fire truck across the street.
The blast Saturday evening injured a dozen firefighters including some who ran out onto sidewalks, where they tore off their burning protective equipment including melted helmets, officials said.
“The was one of the worst scenes I’ve seen,” said Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott.
Three firefighters were released after spending the night in the hospital, fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange said Sunday. Of the eight that remained hospitalized, two were in critical but stable condition, he said. Officials initially announced that 11 firefighters were injured but Prange said a 12th was treated and released for a minor injury.
All were expected to survive.
Zoom investigating outages
Video conferencing service Zoom said Sunday that it was investigating the cause of outages that apparently affected some users’ ability to host and join meetings.
Zoom, which has become a staple during the coronavirus pandemic because it allows people to meet online rather than in person, said the problems seemed to affect a limited number of users.
Several churches were affected by the outages, with some migrating to YouTube or Facebook or rescheduling services.
The problems appeared to have peaked around 5 a.m. Eastern time, with another spike around noon, according to the website Downdetector, which tracks disruptions in tech services and collects reports.
Louisiana
13 hurt, none killed in shooting
BOGALUSA — Thirteen people were shot Saturday night as a large group gathered in a Louisiana city for an impromptu memorial service for a man whose body was found earlier this month, authorities said.
No one was killed, but one person was in critical condition after the 9:15 p.m. shooting in Bogalusa, police said.
The crowd was gathered in a vacant lot to remember Dominique James, who was missing for several days before being found dead May 8 inside his vehicle in woods by officers in a helicopter, investigators said.
New York
‘Delusional’ Martin Shkreli denied prison release by judge
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge rejected the request of convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to be let out of prison to research a coronavirus treatment, noting that probation officials viewed that claim as the type of “delusional self-aggrandizing behavior” that led to his conviction.
U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto said in a nine-page ruling Saturday that the man known as the “Pharma Bro” failed to demonstrate extraordinary and compelling factors that would require his release under home confinement rules designed to move vulnerable inmates out of institutions during the pandemic.
The low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, where the 37-year-old Shkreli is locked up has reported no cases of coronavirus among inmates and staff, and there’s no evidence in his medical files to suggest a childhood bout with asthma continues to pose a significant health problem, Matsumoto wrote.
