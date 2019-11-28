DETROIT — Mitchell Trubisky started and closed strong to overcome some shaky decisions and plays in between to keep the Chicago Bears in the NFC playoff picture.
Trubisky threw a go-ahead, 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery with 2:17 left, lifting Chicago to a 24-20 win over the slumping Detroit Lions on Thursday.
The Bears took the lead on the nine-play, 90-yard drive in which Trubisky converted a pair of third downs with 35- and 32-yard passes Anthony Miller.
“He made special throws at special times,” coach Matt Nagy said.
Chicago sealed the victory on the ensuing possession with Eddie Jackson’s interception.
Rookie quarterback David Blough led Detroit’s last drive to the Chicago 26 in the final minute before losing 13 yards on a sack to leave a desperation pass as the only option, and Jackson picked off his heave.
The Bears (6-6) have won three of four games after losing four straight, keeping their postseason hopes alive.
“We put ourselves in a good position to have another big game next week,” Trubisky said.
The Lions (3-8-1) have lost five straight for the first time under second-year coach Matt Patricia.
“It’s one of the toughest teams I’ve probably ever been around,” said Patricia, a former assistant coach with the New England Patriots. “This team fights like probably no other team I’ve ever seen.
“We’ve got to find a way to win.”
Detroit led for much of the game despite starting a quarterback it acquired from Cleveland for a swap of seventh-round picks after training camp.
“Watch that team fight and rally behind somebody like that, I think you can tell how much all those men in that room care about each other,” Patricia said.
Matthew Stafford was out for a fourth straight game with back and hip injuries and his backup, Jeff Driskel, was limited by a hamstring injury.
Blough, an undrafted player from Purdue, threw a 75-yard TD on his first completion to Kenny Golladay to pull the Lions into a 7-all tie. Blough threw an 8-yard TD pass to Marvin Jones late in the first quarter to put Detroit ahead 14-7.
Trubisky had an 18-yard TD pass to rookie tight end Jesper Horsted to make it 17-all late in the third quarter.
Trubisky finished 29 of 38 with three TDs, matching a season high he also equaled in a win over Detroit earlier this month, for 338 yards and an interception. He got off to a strong start with a 10-yard pass to Allen Robinson and closed the game well enough for Chicago to score more than 20 points for the first time in more than a month.
Blough was 22 of 38 for 280 yards with two TDs and an interception.
“This is what you dream about as a kid,” Blough said. “I’m thankful for it all, all the ups and downs.”
Extra points
• New England, Baltimore and San Francisco are off to impressive starts this season, with all three outscoring the opposition by more than 15 points a game. There has never been a year since the merger when even two teams had done that through 11 games before this year. The 11 teams that had done it had plenty of postseason success, with eight winning the Super Bowl, two losing it and the 2005 Colts falling in the division round to Pittsburgh.
• Saints receiver Michael Thomas had 10 catches for 101 yards and a TD last week, becoming the fourth player to record at least eight catches and 100 yards receiving in five straight games in a single season. Thomas has 104 catches for 1,242 yards on the season, joining Antonio Brown (6), Marvin Harrison (4), Jerry Rice (3) and Herman Moore (3) as the only players to reach 100 catches and 1,200 yards in three straight seasons.
• The Packers punt return game is going nowhere. Green Bay has lost 11 yards on the season while returning punts, on pace for the worst mark in NFL history. The lowest mark on record for a season is 27 yards for the Cardinals in 1965.
• Ryan Tannehill didn’t even have a starting job to start the season but he has moved Tennessee into playoff contention. Tannehill went 14 for 18 for 259 yards and two TDs last week against Jacksonville for a 155.8 rating. It is the fourth time in the past five years that Tannehill has posted a rating of at least 150 in a game, tying Kirk Cousins for the most in the NFL in that span.